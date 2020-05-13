Uh oh: The judge in the Michael Flynn case may not accept the Justice Department's dropping of the case

Talk about unprecedented. Have we ever had a criminal case in which the prosecutor dropped the charges – citing prosecutorial misconduct in the form of entrapping the defendant – and the judge still insisted clinging to the guilty verdict?

That now appears to be a bizarre possibility as U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan – whose conduct in this case has been deplorable from the beginning – is now giving signals he may not be willing to dismiss the case no matter what the Justice Department does:

D.C. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order Tuesday indicating he’ll soon accept “amicus curiae,” or “friend of the court” submissions, in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn — drawing immediate scrutiny and a planned ethics complaint against Sullivan, who had previously refused to hear amicus briefs in the case.

Sullivan’s order indicated that an upcoming scheduling order would clarify the parameters of who specifically could submit the amicus briefs, which are submissions by non-parties that claim an interest in the case. Sullivan specifically said he anticipated that “individuals and organizations” will file briefs “for the benefit of the court,” as he prepares to rule on the government’s motion to dismiss the case.

“Judge Sullivan, who denied leave to file amicus briefs when he knew third parties would have spoken favorably of Flynn, now solicits briefs critical of Flynn,” independent journalist Michael Cernovich wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. “This is a violation of the judicial oath and applicable ethical rules. We will be filing a complaint against Sullivan. … [He] is acting as a politician, not a judge.”

I’m having a hard time picturing Sullivan actually overruling the Justice Department, but he technically has the power to do so. Flynn’s original guilty plea is still in force, even though he and his attorneys have been trying to withdraw it. So far Sullivan has not allowed them to do so, even though it’s now clear he only pleaded guilty because Robert Mueller threatened to go after his son if he didn’t.

If Sullivan ignores the DOJ’s move to drop the case and still insists on sentencing Flynn, that is sure to draw the quickest presidential pardon in the history of this country – and it should.

But why should it even be necessary? We now have: 1. Flynn saying he his guilty of nothing. 2. The Justice Department saying Flynn is guilty of nothing. 3. Access to documents indicating FBI officials were trying to set him up in a perjury trap. 4. Access to documents that the agents who conducted the interview didn’t think Flynn lied, and wanted to close the case, only to be told by Peter Strzok that the case need to remain open. 5. Information about meeting in the White House in which Barack Obama, Joe Biden and James Comey discussed using the ridiculous and antiquated Logan Act as a pretext for going after Flynn and setting up the perjury trap.

And yet Emmet Sullivan appears prepared to ignore all that and still try to send Flynn to prison. That would be shocking if not for Sullivan’s previous behavior in the case, including a bizarre hearing in 2018 when Sullivan expressed his utter disgust with Flynn and actually asked the prosecutors if they had considered charging him with treason:

Should Judge Sullivan drop the case against Michael Flynn?

But after the hearing began, Sullivan tore into Flynn for his “very serious” false statement plea, as well as other alleged misdeeds. The judge asked prosecutors if Flynn could have been charged with treason, telling Flynn “arguably, you sold your country out.”

“I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense,” Sullivan said.

Where is Sullivan’s disgust with the corrupt actions of the FBI? Where is Sullivan’s disgust toward the Obama White House, which clearly took part and encouraged this set-up?

The political left is trying hard to pretend the FBI and the Obama White House did nothing wrong, and that Flynn is somehow guilty despite what we’ve learned about what really happened here. Maybe Emmet Sullivan is sympathetic to that political perspective and wants to do something to further cast aspersions on Attorney General Barr’s decision. The left wants people to think this is nothing more than Trump’s toady Barr letting a guilty Trump loyalist off the hook, which is why they’re ignoring the real facts of the FBI’s malfeasance – not to mention Obama’s complicity in it.

But when all is said and done, the fact here is that an innocent man got railroaded by federal law enforcement as part of a larger effort to damage the presidency of Donald J. Trump. I don’t care which side of the political spectrum you’re on. That’s not right.

I know it’s hard to admit that the president you supported did something so awful. And it’s an especially bitter pill to swallow after finding out the awful thing you accused the other side’s president of never happened.

But let’s start with the basics: We don’t send innocent men to prison when even the prosecutors admit he is innocent. Flynn won’t go to prison, of course, because Trump will never allow it. But that won’t even matter if Judge Sullivan does his job. It’s astonishing that we’re still sitting here wondering if he will.