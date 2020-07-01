Uh oh: McConnell feels the need to plead with Democrats not to eliminate the legislative filibuster next year

Just in case you need this one explained to you: You can’t eliminate the filibuster unless you have a majority in the Senate, which Democrats do not at the moment. But with more than 20 Republican incumbents having to defend their seats this November, there is certainly the potential for that to change.

Doug Jones looks very weak for Democrats in Alabama. Martha McSally looks very weak for Republicans in Arizona. Beyond those two I don’t see a lot of obvious seats ripe to flip either way, but you never know how the dynamics of a presidential election could flow down into Senate races, so anything is possible.

I’d feel more confident if the Republican leader in the Senate was telling Democrats not to start making any big plans, because there’s no way they’re taking over. But he’s not telling them that. He’s telling them this:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Democrats on Tuesday not to mess with the filibuster rule if they win control of the chamber in November. He said eliminating the legislative filibuster by reducing the 60-vote threshold for passing bills to a simple majority would be a serious mistake.

“The important thing for our Democratic friends to remember is that you may not be in total control in the future, and anytime you start fiddling around with the rules of the Senate, I think you always need to put yourself in the other fellow’s shoes and just imagine what might happen when the wind shifts,” McConnell told reporters when asked about an uptick in discussions among Democrats about changing the filibuster rule if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House and they capture the Senate.

You don’t start pleading with the other side to maintain the filibuster when you think you’re going to win. But I’m less concerned about the political implications of McConnell’s statement than I am about the harm the filibuster has done to the country as both sides have kept it in place.

The original idea of the filibuster was to allow any senator to stall consideration of a bill by talking it to death. It required a serious commitment on the part of whoever was going to lead the filibuster. You’d have to stand in the well of the Senate and talk and talk and talk – for hours on end, without bathroom breaks – until one of two things happened: Either 60 senators would vote to make you shut up, or failing that, the Senate would wave the white flag and pull the legislation. Even with a majority in favor of the bill, you could use this tactic to try and kill it. It wouldn’t be easy, but you could do it.

This is how Republicans killed HillaryCare in 1993. It’s a darn good thing they did, although it only delayed the inevitable as ObamaCare ultimately became law 17 years later.

But over time, the use of the filibuster became more ordinary and less exceptional. Senators no longer had to stand in the well of the Senate and talk a bill to death. It simply became understood that 60 senators were required to back any legislation whatsoever, no matter what it was. Theoretically, a majority could pass a bill in the Senate. But in practice, that was not possible. And given the sharp partisan divide in the U.S. Senate today, it’s almost impossible to get 60 votes for anything but the most rudimentary of measures.

Both sides in the Senate have generally maintained this arrangement because each fears what will happen if the other side gets a majority and kills the filibuster. The problem with this is that the country has very large problems that need bold solutions, and those solutions inevitably die in the Senate for want of 60 votes to pass them.

I understand the thought, if you’re a conservative, that you don’t want Chuck Schumer wreaking all kinds of mayhem on the country by passing nonsense with 51 votes. But what if the reason Chuck Schumer has a shot at becoming majority leader at all is that Republicans, when they’ve had a majority, have taken no bold action to solve anything?

And they conveniently blamed the filibuster for it, of course.

I don’t like the idea of Democrats ruling with a simple majority either. The last time Democrats had enough Senate seats to overcome the filibuster, in 2009-2010, we got ObamaCare and a spending blowout that has now nearly tripled the national debt. The thought of what they could do if they only needed 51 votes is truly horrifying.

But that cuts both ways. People who work hard to elect Republican majorities in the House and Senate always get excited when it actually happens, because now, they think, we can get things done. But we can’t get things done, because the filibuster always stands in the way, and Republican leaders will never get rid of it for fear of a future Democrat majority.

It’s a good thing tax and budget items can sometimes – but not always – pass apart from the filibuster. That’s how we got the 2017 tax reform bill that was driving a solid economy until the coronavirus lockdowns killed it. And it’s a good thing Republicans did go ahead and kill the filibuster for confirmation of Supreme Court nominees. Otherwise no one could ever get confirmed.

But there is a lot wrong with the basic legislative structure of this country, and it needs to be fixed. Keeping the filibuster in place will prevent that from every happening. So instead of pleading with Chuck Schumer not to axe the filibuster and go hog-wild with power, maybe Mitch McConnell should be more focused on using the majority he has to give voters a reason to re-elect Republicans.

Then again, he had his chance in 2017 and 2018, when Republicans also had the House. The tax reform bill was a true triumph, but we didn’t reform entitlements and no one made any serious attempt to get federal spending under control. Those are solutions the country desperately needs, and Senate Republicans failed to make them happen, while refusing to get rid of the biggest obstacle to them.

My best-case scenario is that we kill the filibuster and elect a Senate majority that will use the newfound power for the country’s good. Apparently no one in Washington thinks that scenario is feasible. Or maybe they just don’t care enough to try to make it happen.