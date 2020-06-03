Uh oh: Minneapolis police union leader wants you to know of George Floyd's 'violent criminal past'

It’s almost as if he sat down and thought to himself: What is the least helpful thing I could possibly say right now?

It is the job of the police union to defend its members. I have no problem with them taking that stance. As awful as what we all saw on the video was, Chauvin and the others still have the right to due process, and it’s the job of the union to protect that right.

But this, dude, oh God no:

The head of the Minneapolis police union says George Floyd’s “violent criminal history” needs to be remembered and that the protests over his death are the work of a “terrorist movement.”

“What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd. The media will not air this,” police union president Bob Kroll told his members in a letter posted Monday on Twitter.

TRENDING: U.S. Park Police: No, we did not tear-gas protesters so Trump could cross the street (or for any other reason)

Floyd had landed five years behind bars in 2009 for an assault and robbery two years earlier, and before that, had been convicted of charges ranging from theft with a firearm to drugs, the Daily Mail reported.

Yes it’s true that Floyd had a criminal past, and that he did time for it. It’s also irrelevant as the day is long, and Kroll’s assertion that it matters carries terrifying implications.

If Floyd’s criminal past is a factor to be considered here, then what Kroll is really saying is that police officers have less of an obligation to respect life the person they’re dealing with has blemishes on his or her record. That is completely antithetical to every principle of good policing.

The officer’s job is to enforce the law, and when someone is breaking the law, the officer’s job is to apprehend the person and stop the lawbreaking. It is not to mete out on-the-street justice based on the track record or perceived character of the suspect.

Should the police union stop attacking George Floyd? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 66% (23 Votes) 34% (12 Votes)

George Floyd was under control and not resisting. He was in handcuffs. There was no reason at that point for extraordinary force to be employed. It wouldn’t have mattered if he was Charles Manson or Adolf Hitler. The job of the police was to get him in custody, not to hurt him and certainly not to kill him.

I suppose it bothers Kroll that Floyd is being hailed as a decent man, because it creates that much more animus toward the officers he represents. It makes his job harder in a PR sense. But that’s what happens when you kill someone unjustly. No one is going to emphasize the flaws of the victim because they’re completely irrelevant. They don’t abrogate the victim’s right to live, and they don’t in any way justify the actions of those who took it away from him.

This also gets to one of the biggest obstacles we face in ridding police departments of their worst people. What Bob Kroll is showing us here is the length to which police unions will go to shield their members from accountability for bad actions. Attacking George Floyd’s character is heinous in the extreme, but if that’s the card the police unions have, they will play it.

I don’t like getting into this because I am a big supporter of police officers in general, and much of the time the support they receive from their unions is well deserved. But that’s also a two-edged sword. When the union is determined to defend any officer, no matter what he did or how egregious it was, we find ourselves with a major roadblock to the reform we all want. You can’t get rid of the bad cops if the union is determined to defend all cops, and the law largely sides with the union – which it does.

The riots are starting to peter out now, and the peaceful protesters are being heard. If things get inflamed again because the police union has decided to go into attack mode against George Floyd, we may not see the end of this for a long time.

RELATED: Statistics don't support the idea of systemic racism by police . . . but that's not the whole story

We need to get to the place where we’re listening to each other and not pointing fingers, and that goes both ways. It seems like the most obvious thing to say, but if ever there was a person who should not have a finger pointed at him, it’s George Floyd.

Stop this now.