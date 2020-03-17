Uh oh: Now Congress and the White House are negotiating a gigantic 'stimulus package'

Uh oh not because they shouldn’t do something. They should.

You can’t put the kibosh on large and small companies all over the country and not expect they’ll need help. An awful lot of restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and coffee shops might never be able to re-open if they don’t get some sort of support.

The problem is always the same, though: These “stimulus packages” become the impetus for a bidding war between Democrats and Republicans – with the former wanting more built-in spending and the latter wanting tax credits and temporary breaks. Time being of the essenece, they’ll inevitably fight over it for three or four days and then make a “deal” in which each side agrees to give the other pretty much everything they want.

Oh, and the spending won’t be a one-time “emergency” measure, either. It will get baked into the spending baseline and assumed to be permanent in all future continuing resolutions, since Congress doesn’t actually pass annual budgets anymore and hasn’t since 2006.

Much like the mortgage market meltdown of 2008, the coronavirus crisis is going to be used by politicians to permanently jack federal spending, at a time when deficits are already approaching $1 trillion a year. It would have been nice if, before something like this happened, Congress and the White House had actually gotten normal federal spending under control. But there is no political incentive to do that because the nation is whistling merrily by the fiscal graveyard, and the media are more concerned with “government shutdowns” than with crushing national debt exceeding $22 trillion.

So we spend, and now we’re going to spend a whole bunch more:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pitching Senate Republicans on a roughly $850 billion economic stimulus package, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the Trump administration works to craft more legislation to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration’s stimulus plan will include roughly $50 billion for the airline industry, according to the people, as well as billions of dollars in general stimulus that could include a payroll tax cut. The proposal is still in its early stages and is awaiting final signoff from President Trump, an administration official said. Among other proposals under consideration among lawmakers from both parties are direct cash payments to Americans, an idea endorsed in some form by Sens. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) is also set to propose his own broad stimulus package that will be worth at least $750 billion. Mr. Schumer will provide details of his proposal to Senate Democrats during a meeting on Tuesday, which will be conducted over the phone, according to a senior Democratic aide. Mr. Schumer’s plan will include expanded unemployment insurance and aid for small businesses, among other measures, according to his office.

Expect everything Schumer wants to do, if enacted, to become permanent. The limit on unemployment insurance will never go back to 26 weeks. Aid to small businesses will become a permanent budget item – with lots of conditions of course.

Also expect the airlines to become hooked on the aid, and to embrace their foolish business practices even more than they already do because they know they can always come back for more federal assistance. Same thing the auto companies did after 2009.

Direct cash payments to individuals may be the least bad idea here, but remember that when the population is flooded with cash, that will also affect demand and it will cause the price of already scarce goods to rise. You can’t get around the laws of the market.

As I said at the beginning, something has to be done. Millions of people are being put out of work by the response to the virus – if not by the virus itself – and the welfare system is going to be overwhelmed if people don’t have some way to fend for themselves while we wait for everything to re-open.

And when it does re-open, how can businesses thrive when so many people have lost their jobs and their savings in the meantime?

An economy that was robust and productive a mere two weeks ago is suddenly producing far less, and far fewer people can buy what’s being produced. That requires some sort of temporary boost. The Fed’s moves to boost liquidity in capital markets is a good start, and I think Trump’s idea of eliminating payroll taxes for the rest of the year would make some positive difference.

Of course, the payroll taxes fund Social Security and Medicare, so it’s only a matter of time before that all needs to be made up. Remember that everything the federal government does now to ease the crisis will cost everyone in the long run, and maybe that not-all-that-long run.

The best move here would be very direct and very temporary. It would give small businesses a fighting chance of surviving, give laid-off workers a way to meet their needs, and end on a date certain when it’s reasonable to think the crisis might be passed, or at least passing.

Congress’s track record, however, does not suggest that’s what we’ll get. We’ll get a spending blowout designed to serve the agendas of politicians, and much of it will quietly be made permanent whether it’s needed over the long term or not.

Politicians never let a good crisis go to waste, and this is clearly no exception.