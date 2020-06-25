Uh oh: Wednesday's reported new COVID cases set single-day record

This needs to be kept in perspective. Hospitals are not being overrun. Deaths are not soaring. And it was inevitable we’d get some sort of spike once we came out of lockdown.

It’s been three-to-four weeks since most states ended their stay-at-home orders, re-opened restaurants and moved towards guidelines of masks and social distancing. I continue to believe that we could have taken this approach all along and gotten similar results. Keeping everyone locked down for months kept the numbers down for a time, but at far too high a cost, and also at the expense of delaying herd immunity.

But of course, it did have the short-term illusory effect of making the situation appear more under-control than it really was. You can’t catch a disease from anyone else if you never come close to anyone else. But society doesn’t work if you force people to do that forever, so at some point you have to bite down hard and allow life to happen – with this as a probable result:

Across the United States, more than 36,000 new infections were reported by state health departments on Wednesday — surpassing the previous single-day record of 34,203 set on April 25. Texas, Florida and California led the way, with all three states reporting more than 5,000 new cases apiece.

Even as case numbers climb, reports circulated that the federal government is poised to stop providing federal aid to testing sites in some hard-hit states, including Texas, prompting a top federal official to respond that testing was on the rise.

We told you yesterday that the per-capita death rate in states that didn’t lock down was much lower than in those that did. That’s because lockdowns weren’t really the preventive factor politicians wanted to think they were. Most of the deaths happened in nursing homes and in high-poverty, high-density urban areas where social distancing is difficult. The average person just walking around living his or her life is, and always has been, at extremely low risk.

And nothing about today’s news changes that. Not to minimize 36,000 new cases, but that’s just over one of every 10,000 Americans. If trends hold, the death rate from that sampling will be tiny.

This is where the lockdown scolds usually demand to know something like: Which member of your family are you willing to sacrifice so you can go out to eat?

Such questions are as disingenuous as they are sanctimonious. The working of society involves risks we take on a daily basis because there is no way we can function if we don’t. Of course we don’t want anyone to die, but we wreak lots of other havoc when we destroy jobs and businesses, deny people the chance to go visit family and impose shortages brought on by hoarding and government diktats.

Viruses are serious and we want people to do what’s reasonable to avoid catching them or spreading them. But they are also part of life on Earth and they have been for a very long time. We’ve never before responded to a virus the way we responded to this one, and it’s far from clear that the lockdowns were effective or necessary.

One day with a high number of new cases does not mean a second wave has arrived. But even if one does, we cannot have a second national lockdown. People need to work, produce and live.

I put “uh oh” in the headline mainly because I’m concerned about how politicians will respond to this, especially after they consult the “experts” who don’t know or care about any aspect of life except infectious diseases. Virus or not, it’s time to get on with life. If we have to manage more cases, we’ll manage it.

But not by hiding inside. Not any more.