Uhhhh . . . Feds Define 'Essential' Workers For Early Vaccination, and It's 70 Percent of the Workforce

Well this could get awkward.

There might be 50 million doses of the two approved vaccines ready to administer in December. Since each vaccine requires two doses to achieve maximum effectiveness (and because that’s what the FDA decided), you can immunize 25 million people in the next week or two. That’s not a bad start, but you have to recognize that it’s less than 10 percent of the U.S. population. Only very selected, high-priority people can be first in line.

So the CDC has turned to the Department of Homeland Security for advice on who should qualify. Let’s just say the advice is, er, not very helpful:

An independent advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday voted that 30 million essential workers are next in line for vaccines. Those vaccinations are expected to start in January or February. While states often follow CDC guidelines, they generally have broad discretion when it comes to vaccine distribution.

The panel listed categories including first responders, teachers, and workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery stores, public transit and at the U.S. Postal Service. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was faced with the tough choice of ranking a vast group of essential workers who, according to a list by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, make up nearly 70% of the U.S. labor force.

TRENDING: Over 75 Cars Line Street To Show Thanks for UPS Driver Who's Worked Tirelessly Through Pandemic

No one ever accused the political class of being good at choosing priorities. Everyone is a voter so everyone is a priority. Also: Why does the general public accept the idea that politicians get to decide who is “essential”? Anyone who spends 40 hours a week or more at a job can make the case that this dominant aspect of his or her life is essential, regardless of what Andrew Cuomo or Gretchen Whitmer thinks.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has to work from this extensive list of worker categories and make recommendations to the CDC about who should be first in line. If we’re going to immunize another 30 million people in January and/or February, we have to make good strategic decisions – not only about who needs and deserves the shots, but also about which group’s inoculation would be most beneficial to the rest of the country.

For that reason, it seems clear to me that you’d want to give high priority to those who – by the nature of their work – come in contact with a lot of other people. Especially high-risk people.

If you work in a hospital, doctor’s office, urgent care center or nursing home, you are not only getting close to a lot of people . . . you are also getting close to a lot of sick people. If you are carrying or can transmit the virus, you are potentially exposing a lot of people whose risk of dying from the virus would be higher than average. You should be vaccinated, not only to protect you (although certainly that) but also because an unprotected you is a high risk to others.

Are you planning to get the vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 43% (3 Votes) 57% (4 Votes)

Another factor, of course, should be risk factors in individuals. Most of the people who have died from COVID also suffered from other underlying conditions. This is not universally true, of course. It wasn’t the case with Herman, although in his case the exacerbating factor may have been his age of 74.

Those with respiratory problems should especially be given strong consideration because the nature of COVID is to compromise respiratory functions.

I tend to think very few people under 40 should be high priority, unless they fall under the category of those who have a lot of exposure to sick people.

But do we really need to prioritize those who work in manufacturing? They are very important and we want them to continue working, but unless they have high risk factors they will probably be fine using basic safety precautions. Same with people who work in grocery stores. They are clearly essential (and my son is one of them), and grocery stores are crowded places in which a lot of things are being touched by multiple people. But there are ways to conduct the business of a grocery store that minimize risk, and there are simply too many stores and too many employees to put them at the front of the line.

It seems to me we should have been ready for this before now. We’ve known for at least two months that we were probably going to get an approved vaccine by the end of the year, despite the media “fact-checkers'” insistences to the contrary. Why is the CDC just now asking for recommendations on how to prioritize distribution?

RELATED: About Those Memes Claiming 2020 Deaths Are No Higher Than Any Other Year . . . Oh Yes They Are

Operation Warp Speed was a very impressive initiative, and the Trump Administration deserves credit for getting the vaccines moved through the approval process as quickly – and safely – as it did. But it doesn’t sound like Washington is doing everything right.

Many of these decisions will be made at the state level, and that’s as it should be, but Washington could help with some useful guidance. Or it could have. It doesn’t sound like it turned out that way.