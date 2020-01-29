UK venue cancels Franklin Graham tour event because he believes what the Bible says about marriage

This is going to happen more and more often. Franklin Graham is not a rabid anti-gay crusader. He’s a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

But part of that Gospel is God’s view on marriage and sexuality, which is clearly and unambiguously (Romans 1:18-20 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10) that marriage is between one man and one woman, and that sex between a man and a man or a woman and a woman is sin.

It’s not as if Graham runs around denouncing homosexuals and calling them heathens. He doesn’t. But if you are a preacher of the Gospel, at some point you’re going to have to deal with this question – especially in today’s culture – and if you give a biblical answer, this is what’s going to happen to you:

The Graham Tour UK event which was originally planned to take place at ACC Liverpool in June 2020 will no longer be going ahead. Over the past few days we have been made aware of a number of statements which we consider to be incompatible with our values.



In light of this we can no longer reconcile the balance between freedom of speech and the divisive impact this event is having in our city. We have informed the organisers of the event that the booking will no longer be fulfilled. We are proud to represent all communities and will continue to move forward with our aim as a business to drive profile, major events and economic impact for Liverpool City Region.

It strains credulity to think these people didn’t know Graham’s views on sexuality. More likely, they booked him for the event because that’s their business, and it’s probably not the first time they’ve booked a Christian gathering. But, once the event was booked, it’s pretty clear ACC Liverpool came under pressure from activists who demanded the event be cancelled.

TRENDING: Having solved all other problems, House readies resolution denouncing minor league baseball contraction

By whom do you think they were “made aware” of these statements? By pressure groups who weren’t just trying to helpfully keep them informed. This sort of thing comes with a threat: Cancel this event or you’ll find yourself with trouble you don’t want.

You have to understand this: Every time a Christian preacher comes under assault for his or her views on gay marriage, it’s not really about gay marriage at all. That’s just the pretext. This is really an all-out assault on the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the idea of Jesus as Lord.

Once enough people have become convinced that gay marriage is virtuous and necessary for social fairness, then everyone who preaches the Gospel that calls it sin gets condemned as a hater and a bigot. But it’s never the Christians who are picking this fight. It wasn’t Jack Phillips running around denouncing gays. It was gay couples coming into his bakery demanding a gay wedding cake, knowing full well that he wouldn’t bake it and thus setting up a pretext for legal action.

That’s how this always goes.

Is the Gospel under assault? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

If opposing gay marriage makes you a hater, and everyone who believes the Bible opposes gay marriage, then the modern culture has the blunt force object it needs to wound Christianity.

Homosexuals are a pawn in all this. They may be getting what they want, but only because that’s convenient and useful to the enemies of the gospel. The people who want Franklin Graham canceled have always wanted Franklin Graham canceled, and now they just have the rationale that allows them to demand it and get what they want.

Expect more of this. It’s going to become very difficult to publicly preach the Gospel because this sort of thing will come up constantly. Preachers will be asked to choose between accepting homosexuality – in clear contradiction to Scripture – or having their access to venues cut off.

And that’s been the whole idea from the beginning. We can only win this if we trust that God will provide a way where there seems to be no way, and stay faithful to Him as we wait for Him to work.

One other thing: Christians, please don’t whine about being “persecuted.” Of course we’re being persecuted! Jesus warned us it would happen and He told us to wear it as a badge of honor. Our objective should not be to stop the persecution, but to triumph in spite of it. And you don’t do that by whining, so suck it up, buttercup.

RELATED: It's lit! Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal; Franklin Graham offers take-no-prisoners response

We’ve got work to do, and a world to save.