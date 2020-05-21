UK's NHS to give hydroxychloroquine to 10,000 health workers in COVID-19 prevention trial

Earlier this week, news broke that President Trump had been prescribed hydroxychloroquine and zinc in an effort to safeguard him against coronavirus. The liberal media went absolutely nuts. Immediately, they began attacking him for once again promoting a dangerous, deadly, drug that would do nothing but kill innocent Americans.

Jimmy Kimmel even went so far as to call the President a “hydroxymoron” who is trying to “assassinate himself” because he was using a non-FDA approved drug.

Well, people like Kimmel may have a problem. The UK’s National Health System – that socialist dream the lefties love more than life itself – is about to undertake a major hydroxychloroquine trial.

It appears the drug is so, so, so, incredibly dangerous that they’re going to give it to 10,000 NHS workers to see how effective it is at, you guessed it, preventing coronavirus.

TRENDING: Cuomo canceled his order forcing nursing homes to take COVID patients; Whitmer extends hers

Via the Telegraph:

Up to 10,000 NHS workers will be be given the same drug being taken by Donald Trump in the first major UK trial of hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus. The study, involving at least 20 NHS hospitals, aims to establish whether the cheap anti-malarial drug can fend off the virus. Oxford Radcliffe Hospital and Royal Sussex County hospital, in Brighton, are among the first hospitals involved in the global study, which will involve 40,000 health professionals from around the world. Researchers hope to have results by the end of this year. So far, most clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine have focused on its use in treating Covid-19 patients and shown mixed results.

If they prove the drug works, you can rest assured that you won’t hear one peep of contrition out of the left-wing brain trust. They’ll simply ignore the good news and wander on to the next manufactured scandal. They have no shame, and no honor to lose.