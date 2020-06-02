Um no, the healing answer for Minneapolis is not for the Vikings to sign Colin Kaepernick

I guess this is what happens when you hire a political figure to be the league spokesman. He’ll behave himself for awhile, but eventually he will use his history with you to pursue political agendas.

Joe Lockhart was once the White House press secretary during the Obama Administration. Fine. Someone had to do that job. Later he was hired as a spokesman for the National Football League. His tenure with the NFL was uncontroversial and unremarkable. It included the period in which the Colin Kaepernick controversy was front and center, and Lockhart toed the league’s line there completely.

But now he’s a former employee of the NFL, and that gives him a) the freedom to say what he wants; and b) the status as a former league spokesman to attract attention for the things he says. Suddenly Lockhart is scandalized by the fact that Kaepernick doesn’t have a job in the league. And since Minneapolis is the center of the nation’s current racial storm, Lockhart seems to think he knows the perfect solution to get Minneapolis healing:

He thinks the Vikings should sign Kaepernick:

The situation in Minnesota right now offers a unique opportunity to deal with the symbols of racial injustice. As a small, but important step, the owners of the Minnesota Vikings, Zygi and Mark Wilf, can send a strong message by offering Colin Kaepernick a contract to play with the Vikings. Bring him into camp, treat him like any of the other players given a chance to play the game they love.

It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence. But it will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised, and perhaps show that, with courage, real progress can be made.

I know the Vikings owners love their adopted city of Minneapolis (they are from New Jersey originally) and signing Kaepernick would be a concrete step they can take to acknowledge that wrongs can be righted, and here’s one place to start.

This suggestion makes no sense – in a social sense, in a business sense or in a football sense. No sense whatsoever.

First of all, the killing of George Floyd does not vindicate Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick claimed that America systemically accepts police violence against black people. The nation’s reaction to Floyd’s death has shown that the opposite is true. The actions of the officers that led to Floyd’s death have been condemned by just about everyone. They quickly lost their jobs and – at least in the case of Officer Derek Chauvin – found themselves facing criminal charges.

But there is much more to Kaepernick’s crusade than his attacks on police officers. Kaepernick rails against everything from capitalism to law enforcement to the American flag itself. He is not just a man who wants black people treated more fairly by police. If he was, he would not be controversial. His causes are more in line with the likes of Che Guevera and other radicals associated with tyrannical regimes.

Second, you cannot simply treat Kaepernick as another guy on the team. This is the exact reason all 32 teams have very rationally determined they don’t want him. Kaepernick’s skill level at this point is no better than that of a backup quarterback. In his final year with the 49ers, he was benched in favor of Blaine Gabbert.

Blaine Gabbert.

That’s how badly Kaepernick fell off before the league decided he was not worth the trouble of signing. And he hasn’t played in three years, so no one knows where his skill level stands right now. He’s supposedly in good physical condition but that’s not the same thing as being prepared to face NFL defenses. It’s unlikely his skills have remained at the same level they were after three years out of the game.

That means any team that signs him invites a constant media circus, and constant media scrutiny, surrounding your backup quarterback. There is no head coach in the league who wants that. Mike Zimmer of the Vikings certainly doesn’t. (Full disclosure compels me to tell you here, if you didn’t already know, that the Vikings are my team.)

The Vikings recently re-signed their incumbent backup, Sean Mannion, to a new one-year deal. Everyone knows Kirk Cousins is the starter and isn’t going to be unseated by Mannion, Colin Kaepernick or anyone else. But when Sean Mannion sits the bench, no one notices or cares. If Kaepernick was the backup, every time Cousins threw an errant pass, Zimmer would have to defend himself against charges he is a racist for not putting Kaepernick in the game.

Why would any NFL head coach want that headache when you’ve already got a capable backup quarterback who doesn’t attract attention or controversy?

There is also this: The Vikings have already spent almost to the salary cap this year, and they have virtually no money left to sign another quarterback. What little they can spend would be better used to upgrade the offensive line or the defensive secondary. Quarterback is a position at which the Vikings are all set.

The way to heal Minneapolis is for real people to embrace each other, listen to each other and make things better. That has to happen street-by-street, home-by-home and person-by-person. What Minneapolis doesn’t need is to bring an activist to town whose agenda reaches far beyond racial justice, and who would disrupt team chemistry by demanding his own special status along with his own high-profile media presence.

Kaepernick had his chance at his recent Atlanta workout, and NFL scouts came away shaking their heads over Kaepernick’s weird last-minute decision to change the venue. It only reinforced clubs’ belief that signing him would be to invite a circus no team needs.

Now, if a certain team that plays in a backwater village in Wisconsin would like to sign him, I’d be all for it. But keep Colin Kaepernick away from the Vikings, and away from Minneapolis. He is the last thing the community needs.