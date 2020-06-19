UN to Iran: Please, please let us see your nuclear sites! China and Russia: Fine with us if you keep dodging

If this doesn’t boost your confidence in the efficacy of multinational nuclear nonproliferation regimes, I can’t imagine what will.

Let’s begin with the end in mind. Iran is ruled by fanatical, anti-Semitic tyrants who have publicly stated on more than one occasion that they intend to “wipe Israel from the map.” Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons. Only a fool would draw any conclusion other than the following: Once Iran’s fanatical, anti-Semitic tyrants are in possession of a nuclear bomb, they will deploy it against Israel.

That presents a rather urgent imperative to make sure Iran doesn’t get a bomb. One would hope the world would be united in its resolve about this.

But then you remember: Wait, just about every country in the world hates Israel. And just about every country in the world has made a habit of appeasing Iran for the past 41 years. Nowhere is this more evident than at the United Nations, which routinely proposes resolutions condemning Israel for everything under the sun, while sending milquetoast arms inspectors to go through the motions of making sure Iran is behaving.

The most egregious case-in-point was the Obama/Kerry-negotiated Iran nuclear deal of 2015. This awful deal unfroze billions in Iranian assets, while 100 percent allowing Iran to get the bomb, but pretending it would have to wait 13 years to do so. (Five of those years are already gone.) In the meantime, the deal gave Iran appeal rights against any effort to inspect its nuclear sites, such that Iran would have 30 days to move or hide its nuclear activity before inspectors could show up.

TRENDING: New poll shows Trump losing in six major 2020 swing states; here’s why that’s encouraging news

These were not concessions the United States made kicking and screaming. These were terms John Kerry approached our allies and begged them to give the Iranians. John Kerry should be charged with treason, but that’s been true since the 1970 Winter Soldier hearings and instead he was nominated for president. Officer Garrett Rolfe should not be surprised at the way justice works in America.

At any rate, you’d think with a nuclear deal so much in its favor, Iran would be glad to play by the rules. Why not? Iran pretty much wrote the rules. But Iran also knows that the UN is a group of feckless poseurs who have no interest whatsoever in protecting Israel or limiting Iran’s influence in the Middle East. Iran also knows that China and Russia are happy to run interference for the mad mullahs.

So we’re now left with this sorry spectacle:

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors called on Iran on Friday to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats attending the meeting said. A resolution, adopted in a vote called after China expressed opposition to it, raised pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two International Atomic Energy Agency reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

Will Israel destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers drew a line under what the IAEA and U.S. intelligence services believe was a covert, coordinated atomic weapons programme halted in 2003. But Israel’s seizure of what is calls part of an “archive” of Iran’s past work appears to have yielded new clues on old activities. The IAEA suspects activities possibly related to developing nuclear weapons were carried out in the early 2000s at these sites. Iran has suggested the IAEA is seeking access based on the Israeli information, which it argues is inadmissible. It also says the IAEA file on its old activities has been closed.

So information is inadmissible if it comes from Israel, huh? Well that’s convenient, because apart from the United States, Israel is the only country in the world willing to bother gathering information about Iran’s nuclear violations. Iran has the perfect argument: If it comes from Israel, you can’t consider it! Nothing comes unless it comes from Israel.

I hope it doesn’t come to this, but I would just remind you of one thing: Israel already has nukes. And Israel was willing to use force – although not nuclear force – to destroy Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981. Israel clearly has a lot more information Iran’s nuclear activities than the rest of the world cares to open an eye to.

Ultimately I believe Iran will be stopped from developing nuclear weapons. But it won’t be because of the UN, and it won’t be because of the IAEA. It will be because, if Iran is able to get close enough to delivering a nuclear warhead, Israel will use whatever force it has to use to destroy those capabilities.

If the rest of the world would take this problem seriously now, it could avoid that eventuality. I have little hope the rest of the world will do that.

RELATED: Even the IAEA has now had it with Iran barring inspectors from nuclear sites

You think the Middle East is blowing up now? Just wait.