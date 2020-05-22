'Uncle Tom' documentary highlights black conservatives, and the ugly realities of the Democratic Party

If you’ve ever read the comments on my Facebook page or Twitter feed, you’ve probably seen someone call me an “Uncle Tom.” The people who post it have almost never read the book. Instead of realizing that Tom is a hero who sacrifices himself for the freedom of others, they use the term as a nasty epithet indicating subservience and racial betrayal.

According to the left, all blacks are supposed to think alike, vote alike, and believe the exact same things. Any African American who dares to think for him or her self, and rejects the Democrat philosophy, is immediately labeled an “Uncle Tom.” It’s the very definition of racism.

In reality, many people don’t know the history of segregation, racism, and slavery. They don’t know the ugly foundations on which the Democratic Party was built, and they don’t understand the race-based scam Democrats are running to this day.

Now, a new documentary will shine a light on black conservatives, the bigotry we face, and the move away from a party that many of us used to call home. I appear in it, as do a great many of my friends and colleagues. I think it’s going to be something very special.

“Uncle Tom” will be available June 19th, and we’ll have a lot more to say about it as we get closer to the release. For now, here’s the first teaser trailer.

