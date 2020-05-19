The United Nations has a list of words it would like you to stop using, to create a more equal world

If you’re reading this site, I know a few things about you. You’re young. You’re hip. You’re an outraged progressive who thinks people should stop saying words that make you uncomfortable. You wish desperately that there was a ridiculously expensive global organization of dubious geopolitical goals that would tell people which words need to be retired.

I know what you’re thinking. “How can he possibly know all this about me?”

The answer is: I’m a professional. Because of that, I know how achingly you want everyone to reject the old ways and join “Generation Equality.” I also know we’re never going to get there if we keep using certain unpleasant words that are favored by the elderly.

Fortunately, I have good news. The United Nations exists and, for some reason, it’s decided to spend its time generating lists of words you shouldn’t say.

These words are sexist and exclusionary. They’re also potentially insensitive if you’re not clear on a person’s gender, or if you’re using them to describe a group of people. Oh, and they just happen to be normal, everyday words at which no sane human being takes offense.

Seriously. If hearing the word fireman bothers you so much that the United Nations needs to step in, you’re facing bigger issues than imaginary sexism.