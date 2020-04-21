Under unity government agreement, Netanyahu will lead Israel for another 21 months; then Gantz will take over

I would have preferred a clear Likud victory that allowed Netanyahu to remain in charge without having to make any concessions, but given that no party won a clear victory for three consecutive elections, this is not a bad outcome.

No one in Israel wanted a fourth election in just over a year. That would have been pretty difficult to do in the midst of a global pandemic anyway. And until now, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party indicated it would absolutely not agree to any unity government that kept Netanyahu in place as prime minister. Likud was just as strong insisting that he keep his job.

Now, sort of, each party will get its way:

As part of the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has served as caretaker prime minister since December 2018, will remain prime minister for another 18 months and then will be replaced in October 2021 by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who will serve as vice prime minister in the meantime. Netanyahu will be vice prime minister under Gantz after that, but if Netanyahu leaves the Prime Minister’s Office sooner, Gantz would already take over.

“I promised the State of Israel a national emergency government that will work to save lives and livelihoods of Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said.

Gantz expressed his relief that an election that would have been held on August 4 if a deal was not reached by May 7 had been averted.

It’s hard to find Israeli politicians who are as clear-eyed and resolved as Netanyahu about the threats Israel faces. Gantz is a former top official of the Israeli Defense Forces, so if Netanyahu must be succeeded by a non-Likud prime minister, he is not the worst possible choice.

My concern is that a new prime minister will be deluded into thinking that the snakes at the United Nations and throughout the Middle East can be appeased through diplomacy or promises that will never be reciprocated. These are people who are looking for any excuse, and any available method, to destroy Israel. Iran is the most blatant about stating it but the mad mullahs have plenty of quiet sympathizers who are happy to let Iran do the dirty work.

Too many Israeli politicians think that it was needlessly provocative to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Netanyahu was unapologetic in embracing and celebrating the move. Will Gantz have a similar attitude? We have to pray that he will.

The same is true of the question of settlements in the annexed territories that Israel’s enemies mislabel as the “occupied territories.” These territories are part of Israel as a result of wars in which Israel was attacked, and successfully fended off the attacks. If you don’t want to lose territory, don’t start a war that you might not win.

There is an absurd proposition that, if the settlements would stop, Hamas would be happy and would stop lobbing rockets into the inner portions of Israel. That’s insane. As long as Hamas refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist it will keep launching attacks. Israel needs a leader who understands that and is prepared to respond with force – no matter what the mushbrains at the UN say.

For the next 21 months, Israel will have a leader like that. Let’s pray for Benny Gantz, that when January 2022 arrives, that will not change.