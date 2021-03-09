USA Today: Boy, These Senate Republicans Are Only Being Mean to Biden's Nominees 'Of Color'

This is how obsessed with race the media have become:

Even the most conservative Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had few hard questions for attorney general nominee Merrick Garland. And when the full Senate finally votes on the federal appeals court judge’s nomination, he is expected to win substantial bipartisan support. Yet the fates of two other top Justice nominees do not share exactly the same clear path, having drawn unusually bitter criticism from Republicans and conservative groups before their confirmation hearings.

Vanita Gupta, nominated to Justice’s third-highest ranking post as associate attorney general, and Kristen Clarke, the president’s pick to lead the department’s Civil Rights Division, have been swept into a campaign attached to hot-button issues of race and police misconduct. If confirmed, Gupta would serve as the first woman of color in the post, while Clarke would become the first Black woman to hold the Civil Rights job.

So you see how it is? The liberal white guy is getting a free pass, while the liberal “persons of color” are having to deal with tough questions. That can only be explained by one thing, and it’s the same thing by which the left explains just about everything these days:

Racism.

Except that the whole narrative is dishonest. Garland has had to deal with tough questions, most notably on the matter of the Second Amendment, which he implausibly claims to have never given much thought to even though he’s been a federal judge for decades. The fact that he will probably be confirmed anyway is a matter of his professional qualifications outweighing his squirrely answers on certain issues, plus the realization that, in a Biden Justice Department, you’re probably not going to do much better than him.

As for Gupta and Clarke? Questioning them must be racist, right? What else could it be?

Gupta has a long history of racial and anti-religious bomb-throwing. She supported the Obama Administration’s lawsuit attempting to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to fund contraceptives, and supported forcing Christian baker Jack Phillips to bake a gay wedding cake against his will and his religious beliefs. She generally cites racism as the cause of just about everything that happens in America when she’s not taking aim at religious people.

Clarke claimed during her years at Harvard that blacks are superior to whites, and was notorious for anti-Semitic rhetoric. She sees racial and gender identity as the most important factor in determining who gets what position – far more so than qualifications or merit – and once invited radical Jewish-hater Tony Martin to expound on his beliefs that there is a “Jewish monopoly over blacks,” later defending Martin as a serious intellectual who always bases his beliefs on fact.

These two are being tapped for two of the top three positions in the United States Department of Justice. But any tough questions aimed at them must be racist, so says USA Today.

Please note: If anyone is going to ask serious questions about the decisions this administration makes, it won’t be the mainstream media doing the asking. Their job is to cheerlead and run interference for the people in power.