USA Today has no idea why Trump attended a Baptist church on Christmas Eve; gives us lots of speculation anyway

This is the media at its repulsive worst: Having not the faintest idea why something happened or what (if anything) it means, but nonetheless writing volumes based on the most cynical assumptions about said event, and in the process presuming to explain to the rest of us what they clearly don’t have the slightest clue about.

On Christmas Eve, President Trump and his family (who are staying at Mar-a-Lago) chose to attend services at a Palm Beach church called Family Church Downtown, which is Baptist by denomination. Why is this news? It really isn’t, but USA Today thought it was noteworthy because the Trumps have a history of attending nearby Bethesda-by-the-Sea church. Bethesda-by-the-Sea is a more liberal church. It is also the church where the Trumps got married and where Barron Trump was baptized. It performs gay marriages and preaches a message heavily tinted with left-wing politics.

Family Church Downtown, by contrast, is more conservative and does not approve of gay marriage.

So why did the Trump’s choose Family Church Downtown instead of Bethesda-by-the-Sea? I don’t know, and neither do you, and neither does USA Today. They tried to get comment from the president’s people both at the White House and in Florida, and got nowhere. That’s probably because no one knows, because it’s not that big a deal. People attend different churches all the time. We have a main church we attend but there are some others we visit on occasion, for a variety of reasons.

It’s really not that big a deal. Sometimes people do this because they like a certain preacher, or they prefer one church’s worship music to another’s, or they have a visitor with them who likes a certain church so that’s where they go. It’s hardly worth a news story.

But the political media assume that everything that’s done is done for a political motive. So even though USA Today has no evidence whatsoever that this is the case, we nevertheless got a lengthy tome this morning that explained in great detail all the things the writers have no idea about:

On Christmas Eve, six days after a prominent evangelical magazine published a blistering editorial calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office, the president and first lady ditched services at the liberal church in Palm Beach where they were married and headed to a conservative Baptist-affiliated church in West Palm Beach.

Whether the president’s decision to change the venue and denomination of his long-standing Christmas Eve tradition was tied to the editorial is not known. A White House press officer referred questions to the Florida GOP press liaison, who referred questions back to the White House. It was the second effort Trump has made to court evangelical voters since he arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Friday — the same day his re-election campaign announced that he would go to Miami on Jan. 3 to launch an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition.

Hold it right there. How does USA Today know that the Trumps’ attending this church was an “effort to court evangelical voters”? No one told them that. Trump never said that. This theory can only be fed by the presumption that everything every politician does is inherently political, and analysts can glean the motive simply by considering the plausible political benefits of this move or that one.

Obviously Trump did this for political benefit. So what political benefit might he get from it? More evangelical votes! So we’ll write that.

There could be a million other reasons the Trumps went to a different church. They might be tired of the first one. They might have a different view of the Gospel now than they used to, and realize that Bethesda-by-the-Sea doesn’t preach what they believe. They may indeed be wary of surrounding themselves with liberal Christians given the hostility they’ve endured. Or they may have been invited by the pastors at Family Church Downtown and decided to accept the invitation.

The cynic, I realize, is saying: Come on! Do you really think Trump had no political calculations involved with this?

Because cynics always ask questions like that. And the answer is simple: It doesn’t matter what you or I think. What matters is what’s known or not known if you’re going to report on a subject. When you have no information whatsoever that explains the decision, it’s not up to you to jump to conculsions and report your conclusions as if they’re facts.

Yet this is what the media do all the time. They conflate their cynical assumptions for facts, and they present them to us as if they are obviously true because they are learned journalists and we can trust their wild guesses in lieu of any actual information.

I am not saying politicians never do anything with political calculations in mind. I’m not even saying they don’t usually do this. What I’m saying is that we don’t need people telling us other people’s motives about things when they don’t actually have any information about the matter at hand. We can live without a news story from USA Today – or any other media outlet for that matter – about why Trump did this, that or another thing.

Let the man go to church for crying out loud. We don’t need your “analysis” as to why he did. Especially since you have no idea.