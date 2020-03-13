USA Today op-ed: What really matters with the coronavirus is that it unites us to get rid of Trump

This is one of those moments when one of them slips and says publicly what all of them are thinking privately.

Or maybe it’s not a slip. Maybe he’s calculated that public sentiment will roll with him and not clobber him for such a blatant exploitation of a public health crisis for partisan political purposes. I’m sure everyone he knows feels that way!

The writer is Jason Sattler, who is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. His Twitter handle is @LOLGOP. Also: You’ve seen the acronym GOTV, which stands for Get Out the Vote? Sattler hosts a podcast titled “The GOTMFV Show,” so I’ll let you work that out.

USA Today always includes a disclaimer that the opinions expressed by its contributors are not necessarily those of USA Today, which I guess is true. But the decision of who to include on the board of contributors is USA Today’s alone, and the paper thinks Jason Sattler is worthy of inclusion on that list.

So yes, USA Today is absolutely responsible for publishing an op-ed asserting that what’s really important about the coronavirus is that it be used influence the outcome of an election:

Deadly incompetence or bloodthirsty fascism. These are the choices Donald Trump is offering this country when he should be working on restoring the pandemic response infrastructure he inherited and blew, like most things he’s inherited.

This crisis must burn into our souls the moral obligation we have to defeat this man. And based on the results of Tuesday’s night’s primary, which overwhelmingly swung for Vice President Joe Biden, the path we will have to take to do this is becoming increasingly clear.

I wonder just how Sattler thinks Trump is going to overcome his own deadly incompetence and impose bloodthirsty fascism on all of us.

As with any response to a crisis situation, it’s always easy for bystanders to sit back and criticize the moves that are made and the timing. Trump’s critics are making a lot of the delay in getting testing kits out. But Sattler is 100 percent wrong in saying Trump inherited an effective response infrastructure and blew it. Exactly the opposite is true. The CDC protocols had all kinds of problems, one of which was the insistence that everything had to be handled by federal labs.

When it became clear that was causing delays, Trump changed that protocol and that helped kick-start the testing.

My point here is not to suggest Trump and his administration have done everything right. They haven’t. But no administration would in a situation that’s this fluid and unpredictable, and it really takes shamelessness to a whole new level to suggest the top priority in response is the one that just happens to comport to your partisan political agenda.

Much of the media are determined to take a public health story and make it a political story, partly because they think every story is a political story (or should be), and partly because they have no higher priority than finding a way to take Donald Trump down.

But by deciding to publish this piece, USA Today basically confirmed what a lot of people already suspected – that the political left looks at this crisis exclusively in the context of how it can be used to achieve a political goal. Yeah, Jason Sattler is just one guy. But one of America’s major newspapers validated his viewpoint by publishing it, and that tells you it’s not a fringe idea.

For the political left, it’s very mainstream. Meanwhile the rest of us are just trying to keep the country functioning without getting sick.