USA Today/Suffolk poll: 'Despite' impeachment, Trump dominating ALL of his potential 2020 Democrat rivals

It’s no secret that the Democratic Party has failed to find a viable 2020 candidate. Their field is a morass elderly white people their voters don’t really like, un-electable also-rans who haven’t caught on, and (whether they admit it or not) socialists who are non-starters for almost all of middle America. Add to that a roaring economy and historically low unemployment, and it’s easy to see the Democrats are facing their worst-case scenario:

Trump is probably going to get re-elected.

This, as newspapers and TV talking heads love to remind us, is “despite” his impending impeachment. He’s supposed to be going down in flames. They were supposed to destroy him.

Instead, outlets like USA Today are forced to report this:

President Donald Trump, the first modern president to face impeachment during his first term in the White House, now leads his top Democratic rivals in his bid for a second, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds. The national survey, taken as the House of Representatives planned an impeachment vote and the Senate a trial, showed Trump defeating former Vice President Joe Biden by 3 percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 5 points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 8 points. In hypothetical head-to-head contests, Trump also led South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg by 9.

Oof.

If the Democrats’ numbers are this bad now, just wait. People haven’t really started paying attention yet. They’ll probably get worse.

Imagine what they’ll look like once you factor in people – like traditional Democrat-leaners and alleged neverTrumpers – who don’t want to admit they’re going to vote for the guy they’re supposed to hate. Picture them if Biden is nominated, fails to inspire the Democrats’ radical base, and spends 6 months making a fool of himself on the stump. Think of what will happen if Bernie gets the nomination, the public starts scrutinizing his plans for massive federal expansion, and they realize he’s going to raise taxes on anyone making over $29 thousand a year.

A slate of unworkable, unaffordable, boondoggles and unpopular social engineering schemes will only drive their numbers down. Meanwhile, Trump’s previous support is holding steady, and a slew of polls show him gaining ground with minority voters.

If there’s one thing 2016 showed, it’s that Trump can handle himself in debates, is a great campaigner, and knows how to talk to the “Average Joe.” His numbers may be somewhat baked in, but campaigning should help him solidify the base and he’ll probably even expand his reach a bit. Not one of his likely 2020 opponents can say the same.

We may still be a year out, but it’s hard to overstate how bad the Democrats’ numbers are.