All the usual CNN goons are outraged that one of their 'unbiased reporters' was correctly identified as a liberal hack

I’ve read that nothing triggers a sociopath as much as being identified – or publicly called out – for being what they are. I’m not a shrink, so I may be a little off on that, but it rings true. Assuming it’s correct, CNN may be the nation’s biggest broadcast sociopath, because when you point out that their reporters are liberal hacks, they lose their freaking minds.

Yesterday, Martha McSally correctly identified a CNN reporter as a “liberal hack,” and the whole network went ape.

According to Wolf Blitzer, McSally’s comment was “disgusting” and “awful.” She, Blitzer claims, should know better than to dare impugn the integrity of the Clinton News Network:

“Liberal hack” Chris Cuomo agreed. He praised McSally’s McCain-friendly record of service as “amazing” before trashing her “pathetic stunt.” You can see his theatrical, shameless, and completely scripted self-indulgence here…

Former game show host Anderson Cooper agreed with his colleagues, and placed McSally on his super-clever “Ridiculist.” Watch as he builds a segment around his deep sincerity, his outrage, and his righteous inductance…

The simple fact is, if you work for CNN, there’s a 99.997% chance that you have earned the “liberal hack” label. Your network exists to prop up liberal politicians and their political goals. Your viewers expect it, and it’s the reason your ratings among people not stranded in airports rarely manage to outpace reruns of “American Dad” and “Family Guy.”

CNN is, and has always been, a mouthpiece for the left. The only thing that’s changing is that people have started to openly identify their constant bias. Clearly, they don’t like it.