Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes: Here's how Trump is fighting human trafficking, drugs and suicide

I’d never heard of Sean Reyes until last night. He’s the attorney general of Utah, and a first-generation American whose father escaped oppression in the Philippines.

For Reyes, his mission as an American is to fight different kinds of oppression. As Utah’s attorney general, he’s pursued and accomplished a large number of human trafficking prosecutions. He’s also sought and received support from the Trump Administration in these efforts, and that’s the story he tells here:

This is the type of story I’ve often heard about Trump – that when he engages you in conversation, he asks insightful questions that show his interest in a topic. Herman used to tell me similar stories of how Trump would become engaged on a topic.

And for Reyes and other law enforcement officials fighting things like human trafficking and drugs, the interest of the White House has been far more than rhetorical. It’s not the federal government’s job to enforce state and local laws, but the availability of federal resources can make a big difference – and it clearly has for Reyes in Utah.

Human trafficking represents one of the greatest forms of depravity I’ve seen in people. The evil required to grab a person and put them into that racket is almost unfathomable. But perhaps even more so is the moral indifference that would be required to actually pay for sex with someone who was obviously being trafficked.

And yet there’s clearly a big-money market for it, which means there are lots and lots of customers who figure they’re fine as long as they don’t ask and don’t tell.

Sean Reyes is a hero in the fight against this evil, along with many other law enforcement officers who play different roles that are all vital. And not to make too much of the president’s role, but clearly Donald Trump is also – as Joe Biden might say – an ally of the light on this subject.

Please do what you can to help your wives, sisters, daughters and friends stay safe from being trafficked. Become familiar with the resources that can help, like the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888, and humantraffickinghotline.org.

Do you support efforts to stop human trafficking?

And support public officials who fight this fight to win. Sean Reyes is one.

Maybe, as president, Joe Biden would also support these efforts. But Donald Trump already is, in addition to not trying to shove an agenda that was written by Bernie Sanders and AOC down our throats.

Vote wisely, America.