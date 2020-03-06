Utterly humiliating MSNBC segment shows just how little Brian Williams and his network care about the details

If you’re a conservative, MSNBC loves to position itself as your moral and intellectual superior. Its anchors, journalists, producers and news directors care more than you, because they’re smarter than you. They’ll tell you how to think, and you insignificant, inbred, backwoods yokels had better recognize their brilliance.

Enter Lyin’ Brian Williams and New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay. Last night, they were discussing the vast sums of money that Michael Bloomberg wasted on his doomed 2020 presidential bid. Gay mentioned a tweet that she felt put things in perspective.

Williams called out to his producer. “We’ve got it, let’s put on the screen!”

He then read the tweet, his voice filled with wonder at the dizzying numbers:

“Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over. I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for most people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST.”

No one noticed that the math here is disastrously wrong. Apparently, it was just too good to check. Williams was very excited, and he could hardly contain his amazement:

“When I read it tonight on social media it kind of all became clear. Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads, U.S. population 327 million. Don’t tell us if you’re ahead of us on the math. He could’ve given American $1 million dollars and had lunch money left over. It’s an incredible way of putting it.”

Gay agreed, saying “It’s true. It’s disturbing.”

Except, obviously, it’s not true. It would be true if there were only 500 people in the United States, but that’s not the case. $500 million divided among 327 million people would only amount to a buck fifty-three each.

That may have been a better way for Bloomberg to spend his money, but it’s not quite the ‘life-changing’ windfall Williams and his guest would like it to be.

Remember, these are the people who believe their opinions are sacrosanct. They think their perspective and breadth of understanding is so vast that you should consult with their network before you screw up and vote for the wrong person. Yet the entirety of the MSNBC brain trust failed to notice this obvious, glaring fallacy. Producers and directors didn’t notice it. The graphics department didn’t notice it. Williams and Gay didn’t notice it.

If this is the level of math ability and fact checking over at MSNBC, is it any wonder they think Bernie, Warren and the rest of the Democrats can afford their ridiculous plans?