Vaccine Skepticism: We Are Now Reaping the Consequences of Years of Governing Dishonesty

Government doesn’t do many things all that well, so it’s both remarkable and encouraging that Operation Warp Speed produced the results it did – two vaccines already on the market in a mere nine months’ time, and two more close to seeking FDA approval.

Granted, government’s primary contribution to this achievement was getting out of the way, which is the role government usually plays in anything successful. It was crucial to the pharmaceutical companies that the federal government stepped up and ordered hundreds of millions of doses on spec, as that ensured that a successful research and development effort would result in economic reward. But it was just as critical that the feds called off the dogs at the Food and Drug Administration and ensured there would be a rapid approval process without the usual years of gratuitous foot-dragging that everyone expected when this process first started.

You’d like to think we’d be celebrating a rare incidence of government triumphing in the achievement of a big goal, and actually doing something that benefits the people.

But you can understand why a lot of people don’t see it that way. Whole sub-segments of the population don’t trust the vaccines. Many black people think they’d be fools to receive an injection from people they perceive as historical oppressors. Many Republicans don’t trust the vaccine because big government is involved with it. Many Democrats don’t trust it because Donald Trump is involved with it.

And Native Americans, who haven’t gotten the best shake from the federal government at any time, aren’t all that quick to trust what they’re being told now:

Though tribal communities have been disproportionately ravaged by COVID-19 nationwide, Passes is not alone in her reluctance. As tribes begin to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, many tribal members hesitate to get immunized.

Some people fear Indigenous populations will be used as “guinea pigs,” while others are reluctant to trust the Indian Health Service. Some feel invincible, as tribes have survived devastating diseases, like smallpox, and violent massacres. Many would prefer to wait and observe the effects of the vaccine as more people receive it.

Experts say this skepticism is warranted, as tribes have experienced disinvestment, incompetence and brutality at the hands of the federal government. The consequences of this neglect transcend generations and manifest today as systemic inequalities, many of which were further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No one should take people’s concerns lightly. It’s no small thing to let someone inject a substance into your body that was very quickly developed in less than a year. I have always opposed making vaccination mandatory, and I don’t think it’s irrational for anyone to prefer taking their chances with COVID as opposed to taking an injection whose long-term consequences are unknown.

Yet there are also good reasons to feel assured, one of which is the federal government’s limited role in the vaccines’ development. Pfizer and Moderna are not government agencies. They are private companies who need satisfied customers to make money. A nation full of people suffering long-term debilitating effects from a hurriedly developed vaccine is not going to be good for business. The vaccine makers may or may not have some lawsuit immunity, but even without litigation, widespread problems with these vaccinations will be a disaster for both companies.

It makes no sense to think they would risk that, and by all accounts they were very meticulous about the safety testing and the keeping of the data.

Remember: The Trump Administration may have been friendly to the pharmaceutical industry while it was busting its collective butt to get these vaccines developed, but if the outcomes turn out bad, the Biden Administration will go on the attack. They have to know that.

Also, anyone who suspects the vaccine is some sort of plot to control us should ask: Why would we be more subject to government control post-vaccination than we’ve been for the past nine months? The vaccine is the first thing we’ve had that protects people from the virus, which takes away the rationale for the lockdowns, the restrictions and the forced shutdowns. If you believe (and I do) that many politicians relish the opportunity this presents to exercise power over the people, than you’d also have to logically believe the vaccine works against their interests.

That would be at least one reason there was so much establishment skepticism of the vaccines throughout so much of 2020. If it never really seemed like Democrats and the media were rooting for the vaccine to succeed, consider: Vaccination means the end of the hyperpower they’ve been enjoying. No wonder they’re not that enthusiastic about it.

There are lots of reasons, when you think it through, to trust the private sector-produced vaccine much more than we trust the “experts” who told us all year it was years away.

And yet there is skepticism from almost every corner. I think I know why. This is a simple matter of “trust your leaders,” and for decades our leaders have been giving us reason not to trust them. It’s not just about what’s happened during the pandemic, although that certainly heightened it. It’s also about completely unrelated things that have been going on longer than anyone can remember.

Our leaders haven’t been honest with us about the way they’re spending our money for decades. They no longer even bother to pass budgets, and they manufacture phony “shutdown” crises to manipulate their way into even more spending power.

And they lie blatantly about specific things that are supposed to be sacred trusts, like when they claim there is money laid away in a “Social Security Trust Fund.” Everyone knows that “trust fund” is raided on a regular basis to paper over the real budget deficit. It’s just understood that we’re being lied to. We price it into the way we see everything.

Our leaders lie about how they tax us, accusing some of “not paying their fair share” while encouraging others to be envious toward the first group.

They lie about how they finance their own campaigns. They tell us a lie about serving all the people without fear or favor, when everyone knows their own political allies and those who can do things for them are the first priority.

They even lie about respect for the separation of powers itself, with each branch constantly seeking ways to enhance its own power beyond what the Constitution provides.

And of course, when they’re running for re-election, they lie about their own lives and about their opponents’ lives. It’s so common we don’t even let it bother us anymore. We just presume their dishonesty and figure it’s how things work.

And in all of this, the news media accepts this, even as they jump on phony stories like “Russia collusion” while covering up the abusive deployment of the FBI.

Why don’t people trust the government when it urges them to take the vaccine? Because the people who make up the government have proven themselves inherently untrustworthy. They have corrupted our institutions. They have made the perpetuation of their own power the one enduring priority. They have made their own self-interest the ever-present imperative. They barely even hide it, offering little more than bromides so obviously insincere that it’s almost as if they know we’re all wise to it, and they’re taunting us by letting us know it doesn’t matter.

I think the quick development of the vaccines is God’s answer to those of us who have prayed for months for this nightmare to end. The prospect of the broader population taking the vaccine is the one thing that can get our lives back to normal and take away the excuses of power-hungry politicians like Gretchen Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom to control our lives.

I hope everyone who can get vaccinated will do so. I am convinced it will be safe, not because I trust politicians (I don’t), but because all the logic I went through above tells me the most plausible thing to believe is that God’s hand is in this.

But when people tell me they don’t want to take it because they don’t trust the politicians, journalists and “experts” who are urging them to do so, how can I fault their thinking? To trust the vaccine, you have to process all the reasons these people are not to be trusted, and come to the conclusion that – in spite of their corruption and darkness – this is still the best thing to do.

That’s a reach for a lot of people. Too much of a reach, I guess. It would be a shame if the pandemic endured because we don’t trust the very people who benefit from it. Yet here we are.