Van Jones: Biden campaign 'broke' - crippled by 'weakness' and 'a lack of enthusiasm'

Bloomberg was supposed to save them. He’s obviously not going to. Klobuchar is a snooze. Warren is circling the drain. They know Bernie is their frontrunner, and they’re pretty sure he has no chance of winning a national election. They’re desperate, freaking out, and are faced with an array of awful choices.

Unless they find a dark horse, the best of those terrible choices seems to be Joe Biden.

Oh sure, he’s a hot mess who doesn’t seem to be coherent, let alone up to the rigors of a presidential race. There is very little chance that he can run successfully against Trump. He’s almost a guaranteed loser, but… he has one thing going for him.

The kind of embarrassment he will deliver would probably do less long-term damage to the party than nominating a communist crackpot like Bernie Sanders.

So, they’re trying to find ways to steal victory from the Bernie Bros and hand it to someone ever-so-slightly less ridiculous.

The problem is that Joe Biden isn’t making it easy for them. He’s a terrible candidate. Despite his prominent position in the Democrat-revered Obama administration, he’s a ridiculous embarrassment on his own. He has no money, no voter enthusiasm, and a campaign that’s riddled with weakness.

Don’t believe me? Fine. Believe Van Jones:

Van Jones is right. Like most of Joe’s previous campaigns, Biden2020 has been an absolute trainwreck from the word go. The gaffe machine is churning out errors so fast it’s going to overheat, the public never asked for his candidacy, and his own President warned him against making the run. It’s a perfect storm of ‘terrible’ for the Dems.

Given Bernie’s traction, it appears the only real hope he has is a brokered convention – an option that would destroy his party.

Joe, however, seems to think it’s all pretty funny. Enjoy his creepy Bond-villain laugh: