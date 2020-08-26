Van Jones and Don Lemon have noticed that rioting and criminal justice reform are hurting Biden

On Monday, Van Jones was part of a panel and he made the following proclamation:

“Everybody here would applaud and should applaud the fact that the Trump administration has helped the black colleges, criminal justice reform. There is stuff here that should be applauded.”

Despite the fact that it was only one part of a much longer point, it made waves on conservative sites because it’s something you never hear on CNN. They are that partisan, and they never give Trump that due. Reaction on Twitter was about what you’d expect, with lefties outraged that Jones would dare suggest such a thing.

“Everybody here..should applaud the fact that the Trump administration has helped the Black colleges, criminal justice reform. There is stuff here that should be applauded.” – Fmr. Obama-Biden administration official Van Jones. pic.twitter.com/aQRKX1iKq0 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 25, 2020

Honestly, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Jones has said similar things in the past. I’ve written about them, and I wasn’t surprised to hear it again.

That said, it seems the word has gone around the CNN watercooler. Their preferred candidate, Joe Biden, has a race problem, a rioting problem and a criminal justice reform problem. Dems completely ignored those issues during their four night infomercial, their running mate is a notorious authoritarian with a terrible record as a prosecutor and their nominee has a long, long history of ugly racial sentiments and positions.

It all adds up to trouble.

If it was only Van Jones, you could ignore it. When ridiculous super-leftist Don Lemon gets in on the act, you know it’s serious.

CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

“The rioting has to stop. It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups.”

Note that Lemon doesn’t care that stopping the rioting is the right thing to do. He doesn’t really give a damn about burning cities. He’s only concerned that Biden’s non-position is hurting his party’s chances in November.

Unlike Jones, Lemon would never give Trump any credit for his accomplishments. He’ll scream “racism” forever, because that’s the sum total of his paper-thin shtick. However, implicit in his comments about criminal justice reform and rampant lawlessness is a tacit acknowledgement that Biden and the Democrats are losing the issue.

Who’s currently winning this debate? That’s right. . . the guy in the White House.