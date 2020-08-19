Van Jones and Granholm: Clinton isn't canceled since it was decades ago - and 'redemption'

If you were one of the few people watching last night’s Democratic National Convention, you were treated to the grim visage of Bill Clinton. The former president, speaking from beneath what appears to be an inch of mortuary makeup, was there to laud Joe Biden’s 45-year history of accomplishing very little. Like the rest of the broadcast fiasco, it was boring.

It also brought the left’s blatant hypocrisy into sharp focus.

Modern Democrats are, almost unanimously, fully on board with the idea of “cancel culture.” Do something they don’t like, say something they consider offensive or express an opinion of which they do not approve, and your public life is over. Bill Clinton has done, literally, all of that. Repeatedly. For decades.

He’s an accused rapist, an abuse-of-power poster boy and has been accused of being a frequent guest at Epstein island and a passenger on the “Lolita Express.” So, why hasn’t he been cancelled? Why is he front and center in the Dems’ cringey woke-fest?

That’s what Scott Jennings wondered during a CNN panel last night. He asked Van Jones, Jennifer Granholm and Anderson Cooper the following:

TRENDING: New Trump ad: Boy, it sure looks like Joe Biden is losing his mental faculties

“I am dumbfounded by this. How is it that Bill Clinton has not been cancelled by the Democratic – how has he survived all of these waves of cancellations when he has been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years? We talked about the use of character to try to say Donald Trump is a man of low character, Joe Biden is… OK, fine. He’s fair game on that. That’s totally fine. So you’re going to say that in one breath and then say, ‘Character matters. Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Clinton.’ Does this make sense to anyone? If you want Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, having Bill Clinton talk about character and not having drama in the Oval Office—is that the right answer?”

First to respond was Van Jones, who said: “We believe in redemption, brother.”

That, of course, is utterly laughable. Democrats do not – in any way – believe in redemption. They believe in silencing those with whom they disagree. Obviously, they think Ol’ Bill still has some value, or they’d consign him to the scrap heap of history with everyone else they’ve deemed deplorable.

Then, the worst Governor in Michigan history (yes, including Whitmer) chimed in. Former Dating Game contestant Jennifer Granholm argued that the things Bill Clinton did happened “decades ago.”

“How far back are we going to go relitigate this? This has already been asked and answered decades ago.”

She may want to ask Juanita Broaddrick if she feels her rape accusation was ever properly litigated. Alternately, she could ask Epstein’s victims if they feel Clinton has been held accountable. The simple fact is that aside from the Lewinsky case, none of Bill’s alleged transgressions have ever truly been dragged into the sunlight and, given Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent claims, Granholm may come to regret her stance.

Eventually, Jones argues that Bill Clinton has “acknowledged his wrongdom” and apologized. That’s also not really true.

Here’s the video:

RELATED: Chuck Todd tells NBC hosts that Trump has basically already lost; they're understandably unimpressed

.@ScottJenningsKY: How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled…when he’s been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years. .@JenGranholm: How far back are we going to go relitigate this? This has already beened asked and answered decades ago. pic.twitter.com/01mhdHUnqq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 19, 2020

Oh, and here’s an old clip of a game show…