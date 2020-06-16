Veteran chief: The politicians now decrying police brutality OK the union contracts that protect bad cops

We’ve been talking for several weeks about the intractable problem of police unions in rooting out bad cops. We’ve been emphasizing continually that the vast majority of police officers are awesome people who do their jobs with valor and integrity.

Maybe you’ve had enough of hearing it from me. But I thought you might be interested in hearing it from Daniel Oates. He is the former police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Aurora, Colorado; and Miami Beach, Florida. He has also served as chief of the New York Police Department’s Intelligence Division.

And this morning Oates did something truly extraordinary: He wrote something for the Washington Post that is actually worth reading. During his years as a police chief, Oates was forced to spend countless hours and far too much department money battling police unions over the fate of a handful of bad officers. He told his tale for the Post this morning because he sees a long-overdue opportunity to make the nation understand the real problem here.

And make no mistake: Most of the politicians now screaming about police brutality are the same ones who signed off on the union contracts that hamstring chiefs like Daniel Oates. They impose multiple levels of appeal. They involve arbitrators. They involve civil service commissions. They make it easy for bad cops and their lawyers to lie to internal affairs and get away with it.

Oates spent decades dealing with this problem, and now he hopes you’ll understand the impact it has on police departments and the publics they are supposed to be serving:

Much more typical is this scenario: A cop commits serious misconduct. The chief suspends him immediately. Often, the cop still gets paid to sit at home, because this is legally required. Internal affairs investigates, but the process is delayed by exasperating legal and contract hurdles. Meanwhile, the community stews: Why hasn’t the chief fired him?

Finally, the chief has the evidence to act. If merited, the cop is fired. Months have gone by, but that was the easy part. Now the cop will appeal — because the review process is staggeringly favorable to bad cops.

The case goes either to an arbitrator or to a panel, a “civil service commission” appointed by the city council. The arguments are always the same: The chief’s investigation was shoddy; the chief had a vendetta against this particular cop; other cops did this before and weren’t fired; the alleged misconduct wasn’t really that bad. Too often, arbitrators feel the pressure to “split the baby” in their decisions. Perhaps the cop is docked pay or demoted; otherwise, he’s back on patrol.

Oates explains that, during nine years in Aurora, he had 650 officers working for him. Out of those, there were 16 he thought should be fired. So let that sink in: You’ve got 634 good officers and 16 bad ones. I suspect that’s a pretty typical ratio in most departments. But 16 bad officers – people walking around town with guns and badges, who shouldn’t be – are clearly a problem.

Oates fired four of them, only to have the Civil Service Commission reverse him on three of the firings. He figured out quickly that it wouldn’t be as easy as it should be to get rid of bad cops. So Oates became creative in his approach. With the other 12, he negotiated severance packages that would protect the city from litigation, but would also cost the city considerable money and leave the possibility that the bad cops who left could get hired somewhere else.

Make no mistake: This is the same dynamic that’s at work with most other public employees. They all have union protection from outfits like AFSCME, and their supervisors know it’s almost impossible to fire them. Early in my career I served in an assistant position for a local mayor, who was at his wit’s end with a certain employee. But the process of getting this person to leave dragged on for months as details of his performance – or lack thereof – were painstakingly documented in order to stave off any union or legal action. Finally, the guy was paid an astonishing amount of money to leave and not sue.

This is what it’s like trying to fire public employees. The difference is that your community planner’s poor performance doesn’t involve shooting or asphyxiating people to death. A bad cop’s just might.

Also understand this: Union negotiations with public officials are not like union negotiations with private-sector companies. That’s because many of those same elected officials got to their positions in part with union money. The unions know the game. They spend considerable money on the campaigns of public officials they know will be pliable in labor negotiations – not to mention grateful to the very unions now sitting across the table from them demanding contract concessions.

This is how police unions get their power. Police chiefs who desperately want to rid their forces of problem cops find it almost impossible to do so. And if they try, they end up spending almost all of their time huddling with lawyers and preparing for the battle with the union, when they should be leading the effort to keep the community safe.

Some people are bad. Some people are incompetent. Some people are untrustworthy. This is the human condition. But we don’t have to give people like this badges and guns. Sometimes we make mistakes and it happens, but when we do, we should have the opportunity to correct those mistakes once we realize we’ve made them.

As Daniel Oates demonstrates, we can’t do that with police officers. Unions won’t allow it. And the very same people we elect to public office – the ones who now want us to believe they’re so incensed over police brutality – are the ones who gave the unions that power. And I am not confident they will take it away from them any time soon.