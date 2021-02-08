SECTIONS
Commentary Wire
Mewe Share P Share

ViacomCBS Rehires Nick Cannon After Firing Him for Anti-Semitic Rant

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published February 8, 2021 at 3:00am
Mewe Share P Share

When entertainer Nick Cannon went off the rails in an anti-Semitic spree last summer, ViacomCBS said he had to go.

At least, for a little while.

Cannon will be soon resuming his VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, on his podcast, Cannon expressed his support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, told a guest who complained about the influence of Jews in the news and entertainment fields that the guest spoke the “truth” and indulged in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to The New York Times.

That led to a very public parting of the ways between Cannon and ViacomCBS.

TRENDING: Workers Hid Hopeful Note During Dark Days of WWII, Ironic Discovery Came During COVID Lockdowns

But a spokesman for ViacomCBS told The Hollywood Reporter that Cannon has since apologized, so everything is now fine.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” said a spokesperson for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Should everyone who's been canceled be un-canceled?

“Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education,” Cannon said when he apologized in July, according to USA Today.

“I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” he said then.

Some found Cannon’s return unsettling.

RELATED: Trump Releases Advance Raw Video of 60 Minutes Interview, and Lesley Stahl is Just What You'd Expect

According to USA Today, ViacomCBS said that after the incident, Cannon met with individuals including Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

Despite the uproar, Fox continued to keep Cannon as host of “The Masked Singer.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×