VIDEO: ABC's slobbering softball interview with Jill Biden is pretty darn shameless

I don’t want or expect the media to savage a candidate’s wife. I don’t want them to do it to Melania Trump and I don’t want them to do it to Jill Biden.

But there’s a difference between exercising basic decency and slobbering all over someone. Everyone knows George Stephanopoulous came up as a Democrat operative, and he hasn’t lost his partisan bent.

But this is embarrassing:

The business about the grandkids doing the balloons was a bit cringeworthy, but it’s a forgivable ice-breaker. Much more egregious was the way Stephanopoulous asked about the Trump ad concerning Biden’s faculties, then enthusiastically backed up Mrs. Biden’s answer that we shouldn’t worry because Joe’s working really hard and he’s really super smart and sharp.

TRENDING: AOC loses it after media interprets her nomination of Bernie as a non-endorsement of Biden

“He’s been doing this for a long time!” Stephanopoulous gleefully declares, as if there was no followup question that made sense.

What about these speeches when he sounds like he doesn’t have the slightest idea what he wants to say? What about his constant confusion on basic facts? What about the bizarre tangents that sound like a man who can’t keep straight who he is or what’s going on?

It would have been better for Stephanopoulous to skip the topic entirely than to ask it and then abandon it as quickly as he did.

Then again, it wasn’t really a question about Biden’s mental faculties. It was a question about the Trump ad and how mean it supposedly is, and Stephanopoulous was giving Mrs. Biden a free opportunity to either shame Trump or defend her husband by reassuring us about him.

Did ABC embarrass itself with this interview? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She choose the latter – not very convincingly – but you don’t have to be very convincing when there is zero chance the interviewer will challenge anything you say.

Now let’s play a game: Imagine that this is an interview with Melania Trump. Do you think for a second the entire interview consists of softball questions? Do you think for a moment that Stephanopoulous would accept any answer she gives uncritically, or better yet, enthusiastically affirm it?

Do you think they refrain from asking about Trump’s worst tweets? His supposed attacks on the Postal Service? His desire to see himself on Mount Rushmore? The whole idiotic Russia thing? The whole idiotic Ukraine thing?

They would ask about every one of those things, and they wouldn’t accept any answer they were given, no matter how factual it might be.

But Jill Biden gets a softball, bootlicking interview from a gushing fan, who just happens to have once been the spokesman for the Clintons.

RELATED: AOC loses it after media interprets her nomination of Bernie as a non-endorsement of Biden

I know we have to deal with this every election cycle, and we should be used to it by now. But I will never accept it, and I will never stop calling it out for the embarrassment it is. No one should.