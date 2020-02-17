VIDEO: Bloomberg laments that society is too weak to refuse healthcare to elderly cancer patients

Here on the site, I try not to spend too much time talking about myself or my family. If you want that, you can find me on Twitter. However, I’m making an exception today. Here’s a story…

A few years ago, my grandmother was diagnosed with throat cancer. She was in her early 90’s, and they said there was little they could do. The operation that they’d recommend for someone younger would be fatal for a person her age. They told her she had a few months to live.

She didn’t like that idea.

So, she found a doctor who was willing to try an experimental radiation therapy that would shrink her tumor, buy her a few years, and give her a more pleasant death. It was a difficult, painful, process… but it worked. She healed up and lived several more years before the cancer returned and she passed – with much less discomfort than was initially predicted.

In those years, she enjoyed birthdays, Christmases, family dinners, and time with her loved ones. She got to know her then three-year old granddaughter, and she lived long enough that someone so young will be able to remember her in the future. Her family and friends got to enjoy her company well beyond her original prognosis and we’re all richer for it.

TRENDING: State Dept. sending planes to pick up quarantined cruise passengers . . . so they can be quarantined again here

Democratic presidential Michael Bloomberg would have stolen all of that from her, her great-granddaughter, and the rest of her family. If he had his way, she would have been dead in those first few months. According to him, she should have had no say in the matter.

Like Obama with his ‘pain pill,’ this authoritarian animal would have extended his middle finger and told her to “go & enjoy” her death.

Check out the following video, in which he laments society’s weakness when it comes to taking choices away from the elderly. Then, ask yourself. If his plan was implemented, how long would it be before the cut off age was lowered for budgetary reasons? How quickly would he drop it to 90, or 85, or 80?

…And how much would you like to bet that politicians and billionaires would be exempt?