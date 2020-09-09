VIDEO: Candace Owens schools Cardi B, and Joe Biden is a casualty

We think you can handle the tender language here. We hope you can handle the facts.

This is the sort of thing conservatives need to do more of. The virtue-signaling of celebrities can only be answered with facts, and sometimes you can’t fit the facts into 45 seconds. It takes some time to explain why the truth is the truth, and we have this tendency to think people won’t have the patience for it.

Doesn’t matter. Truth and facts are worth the time. Candace gives it the full treatment, and the result is brutal:

“You don’t know what to do when you look at a black woman who’s free.”

That’s the kill shot right there. Owens takes Cardi apart by exposing the reality that she doesn’t have the slightest idea why she believes what she believes, apart from the fact that the people who influence her tell her to think those things.

The context is this: Owens appeared on the Ben Shaprio Show over the weekend, and criticized Democrat candidate – including Joe Biden – for giving “interviews” to Cardi, who predictably asked no substantive questions and basically served as their foils.

Cardi didn’t like that, of course, and fired back:

That’s what set Candace off, not with personal attacks but with a detailed and substantive discussion of policy. She is also unimpressed by Cardi’s millions of followers, because it means nothing if you don’t have the slightest idea what you’re talking about.

I realize some of this just sounds like gossip about a cat fight, but there’s more going on here than that. When Cardi accuses Candace of “hating her own kind,” she’s perpetuating the idea that black people are only allowed to have one point of view. Candace not only refutes that powerfully, but does so in exhaustive detail.

It’s too bad the media coverage will focus on the catfight and not on the substance of what Candace said, but at least you can find the latter here.