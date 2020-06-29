VIDEO: Chris Cuomo joins his brother in dismissing any need for God whatsoever

Maybe this is why CNN lets them do so many brother-on-brother interviews. They’re both willing to boldly proclaim that which I would imagine most who work at CNN believe:

This God stuff is for suckers.

Chris Cuomo probably thought he was giving people an uplifting pep talk – one that speaks to the power of community and believing in one’s self – when he dropped this little beauty into a recent commentary. Much of the message would have been unobjectionable if he hadn’t given away the game by finally telling us where he was really going with it all along:

No sense thanking God for getting you out of that basement and out from under that virus, Chris. You’re welcome to explain at the Great White Throne Judgment how you did it all from your own efforts, with a little help from your brother’s social distancing policies. I’m sure the Almighty will see the wisdom of your perspective.

This, of course, is not the first time this year a Cuomo brother has dissed God in order to hog the glory for himself and his fellow travelers. Andrew, as governor of New York, is a tad bit more influential than a CNN anchor. Then again, so is your average street sweeper, but I digress:

There’s a trend I’m noticing, both with the mainstream media and secular-type politicians. There was a time not long ago when those in both groups would feel compelled to at least fake some regard for faith and those who practice it. The perception was that non-belief wasn’t sufficiently mainstream that you could openly express it without paying a price in terms of viewer indignation or voter rejection.

That is not the case anymore. Both the mainstream media and secular politicians now believe the culture has shifted to the point where it’s entirely safe to express disdain for the idea of God and His role in just about anything. Why do you think so many secular types engage in the derisive mocking of “thoughts and prayers”? You’re making fun of people for praying, plain and simple. For those of us who know how powerful prayer really is, that’s obnoxious to the extreme. But those who do it are completely convinced that most of the country is on their side.

In a way, this presents an opportunity for the Kingdom. In public opinion polls, you see the percentage of those who identify as Christian is way down from where it was a couple decades ago. But I’m not sure that many people’s hearts have really changed. I’ve long suspected that, 15 or 20 years ago, many of those telling pollsters they identified as Christians really had no love for Jesus in their hearts, and certainly felt no commitment to God’s laws or the imperative to win disciples. They considered a question like, “What religion are you?” tantamount to being asked their favorite football team. You just sort of picked one and went with it, but it wasn’t life or death to you.

Today, these people are more willing to say they have no religion at all because they don’t sense the culture demanding anything of them to the contrary. That’s sad, but it also provides us a more accurate look at the world as it really is. I’d rather know what we have to work with, and what we’re up against, then delude ourselves with the idea that, say 80 percent of the country is with us when that’s actually far from the truth.

As for the Cuomo brothers, they will reap what they sow just like everyone else. I’m willing to pray that their hearts change before it’s too late for them. But I do think they reflect the culture right now, so those of us committed to changing it have some real work to do.