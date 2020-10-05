VIDEO: The Chris Wallace/Steve Cortes Smackdown Over the Debate and the First Family's Mask Rebellion

In Chris Wallace’s favor: He’s right about the mask rules. There was no excuse for the Trump family violating them, and Cortes’s attempted defense of it is absurd.

Not in Chris Wallace’s favor: He’s not even trying anymore to pretend to be a neutral journalist. If Fox has a spot for him in its weeknight opinion lineup, he should put in for it. But it’s so obvious at this point that Wallace is an anti-Trump partisan – and an angry one at that – that any Republican who goes on his show has to understand it’s hostile territory.

That doesn’t really make Steve Cortes the best surrogate for the gig. He’s going to stick to the talking points, and that’s the sort of thing Wallace will shred.

And yet Cortes does land a serious blow when he compares Wallace’s approach to this interview to his performance moderating the debate:

Wallace is defensive about the debate, unsurprisingly, and keeps reminding us how many times Trump interrupted, as if that’s all there is to the story.

We’re already on record criticizing Trump’s debate performance, although not for the same reason, but Trump’s interruptions don’t excuse the worst elements of Wallace’s performance. His greatest offense at the debate was his choice of loaded questions that clearly exhibit an embrace of the Democrats’ presumptions on just about everything.

The most egregious was Wallace’s claim, which he repeated twice, that Trump has never offered a plan on health care. That’s palpably false, and Trump said so with clear frustration. Wallace could have just asked Trump his health care ideas and waited to see what he said. Instead, he insisted on premising the question with a purported statement of fact that was not a fact at all.

This is why Cortes struck a blow when he pointed out that Wallace, during the interview you see above, was interrupting and yelling and sounding very much like the not-at-all-objective moderator we saw last Tuesday night. These are Chris Wallace’s true colors. He’s a creature of the legacy media and he feels the exact same way about Trump as all other creatures.

Never is this more clear than when Wallace is pressing Cortes about the first family going maskless at the debate. Wallace is right on the substance. It was a rule that everyone was supposed to wear a mask, and if you agree to the rules you need to follow the rules. If the Trump camp didn’t want the mask rule, the time to object was before the rules were finalized, not at the debate when they’d already been established.

But Wallace’s boiling rage as the mask discussion goes on reveals that this is not a guy anyone can trust as a neutral arbiter – be that as a talk show host or as a debate moderator. He’s just as big a partisan as anyone on CNN or MSNBC.