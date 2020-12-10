VIDEO: Dan Crenshaw Absolutely Obliterates Pelosi for Squashing COVID Relief to Screw Trump

If you read this site at all, you know we are big fans of Congressman Dan Crenshaw. We like his governing philosophies, sure, but it’s more than that. Crenshaw presents his ideas with a combination of knowledge, sincerity and conviction that we find rare in politics.

He thinks for himself. He trusts his own instincts. Oh, and he’s completely unafraid.

So when Crenshaw took to the House floor yesterday to rip Nancy Pelosi a new one for her recent actions concerning COVID relief, we knew it would be worth listening to – and we were not disappointed:

We do not favor any further COVID relief bills, and we’ve already talked about that extensively. The problem with Pelosi’s behavior here is not that she wouldn’t agree to a deal. We wanted no deal. It’s the shameless partisan agenda that drove what she did then, and what she’s doing now.

Before the election, the White House offered to support a bill that would have cost as much as $1.8 trillion. That is a stunningly large package. And Pelosi rejected it, insisting it had to be $2.2 trillion or nothing. No matter how much the Trump Administration upped its offer, Pelosi wasn’t buying.

Now, all of a sudden, she’s fine with a smaller bill because Joe Biden is about to become president. That means two things. First, Pelosi’s motive all along in opposing the earlier bills was to deny Donald Trump a policy win. Second, Pelosi knows she can bully Biden into signing a spending blowout next year that will dwarf anything that’s been done to date.

Nowhere did Pelosi’s actions have anything to do with helping people impacted by COVID. It’s always been solely about a) getting rid of Trump; and b) justifying the biggest spending bill possible regardless of whether the spending is justified by need or actually accomplishes anything.

Crenshaw calls her out for all this. And he doesn’t stop there. He lays the smack both to the unconstitutional nature of Democrat-ordered lockdowns across the country, and to the fact that they aren’t really based on any serious science, and can’t be shown to have accomplished anything.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned into one party’s attempt to exploit an opportunity and consolidate power, while the media cheers them on and ordinary people wonder if their jobs and their businesses can survive. Dan Crenshaw’s declaration deserves more coverage than it’s getting, but we will at least do our part here by making sure you see it – and hopefully share it.