VIDEO: Dan Crenshaw Can't Stop Laughing at AOC's Claim That Republicans Disdain Working People

This is one of the reasons I love Dan Crenshaw. It’s not just that he’s proven his willingness to work hard and challenge himself, although he has. It’s not just that he’s shown he can handle real sacrifice, although he absolutely has done so.

It’s all that, but it’s also this: When Crenshaw talks about these things, especially in the context of answering the left’s absurd accusations, he keeps a sense of humor and treats this garbage exactly the way it deserves to be treated. Crenshaw doesn’t give you affected faux outrage. He doesn’t go into some melodramatic sanctimony.

He laughs at it, because that’s what it deserves. And when he does, he comes across as a guy who understands what’s so absurd about it and has more than enough credibility to expose it. That’s what Crenshaw did so effectively over the weekend at a Georgia rally for David Perdue.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been running around claiming Republicans disdain working people. And she wants you to know that Republicans, who just kick back in their leather chairs, have no idea what it’s like to be a waitress and burst into tears in the walk-in freezer because a customer wanted sparkling and you brought them seltzer.

That’s right. Republicans have never faced a moment of trauma like that. I’d respond, but why bother when Crenshaw has already given the definitive response:

The funniest thing about the above tweet is that it came from someone, in Lauren Windsor, who supports AOC and actually thinks Crenshaw was doing something terrible by saying what he said. She thinks widespread viewing of this video will redound to the right’s detriment because people will be upset when they see Crenshaw “mocks AOC’s working class roots”.

But Crenshaw is doing no such thing. AOC is the one who decided to attack her opponents with the absurd claim that they neither understand nor respect hard work. And her example from her own life is so ridiculous, it would be a case of political malpractice not to lampoon it.

AOC’s entire line of attack demonstrates something poisonous in our political discourse. It’s not necessary to impugn the motives or attitudes of our political opponents in order to expose the flaws in their ideas. Democrats and Republicans can both appreciate hard work, and can both have plenty of experience doing it, while still coming to different conclusions about the policy ideas that are best for the country. We can acknowledge the legitimacy of each other’s journeys and simply discuss the merits of ideas. There is no need to make it personal or impugn the other side’s character.

Yet it’s AOC and her fellow travelers who constantly engage in such character assassination. Conservatives don’t just have bad ideas. Not to them. We hate the poor. We hate working people. We hate women. We hate minorities. We hate just about everyone. And eventually these claims are expose as absurd when people like AOC present us with illustrations like the one that fell so flat here.

Yes, AOC, your breakdown moment in the walk-in freezer was a legitimate trauma experience. Maybe other people have had them too. Maybe you don’t need to be so dismissive of other people’s experiences just because they came to different conclusions than you did.

By the way, it’s worth pointing out: AOC graduated from Boston University in 2011 with not one but two degrees. She claims she then had to go to work as a bartender to help her mother keep her house.

That makes no sense.

With two college degrees, AOC should have been able to get a good-paying job with a career path, which would have helped her mother much more than a bartender gig. The choice she made shows a lack of good judgment that explains a lot about her view of economics and the struggles – as she perceives them – of the working class.

Going to college, earning two degrees, and then going to work as a bartender is example of extremely bad judgment in your own life. That’s not the fault of some Republican, and it’s certainly not because Republicans disdain hard work. Maybe Republicans make better decisions about how to parlay hard work into better rewards. Maybe AOC could learn from that if she ever decides to humble herself a little and listen.