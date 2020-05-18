VIDEO: Emotional hair salon owner defies Whitmer and re-opens; 'I will lose my fricking livelihood'

Officially Michigan remains one of the last states in almost total lockdown. Even though our numbers have more than flattened, and the original objective given for the lockdown has long since been achieved, our governor seems determined to come up with new excuses to continue extending the order.

This is in spite of the fact that a court may throw out the order this week – just like what happened a few days ago in Wisconsin – and in spite of the fact that defiance of the order is rising and neither law enforcement nor the courts show no inclination to enforce it.

That’s why Owosso barber Karl Manke has become such a high-profile figure. He’s just a 77-year-old man who decided to start cutting hair again so he could pay his bills, and that’s making him a hero in this state. (Or a villain if you’re Attorney General Dana Nessel.)

Perhaps inspired by Manke’s courage, Holland hair salon owner Sarah Huff has also decided to reopen her business. Huff’s salon is called Ardor+Grit Salon and Lounge. She posted a video on her Facebook the other day that shares, in very raw and honest form, what she’s going through and why she made this decision.

I want you to see it:

I realize Huff will come in for mockery and derision from some people, who think she’s elevating her own desire for money above other people’s lives. But that’s not what Huff is doing at all. Her business is what she’s poured all of herself into, only to be told by Gretchen Whitmer that it doesn’t matter and it’s not essential.

You might as well be telling Sarah Huff that she is not essential.

That’s one of the things that gets lost in all the adulation of health care workers, most of which I completely support and am happy to take part in. Yes, what they’re doing is heroic beyond measure and they rightly deserve our thanks and support. No problem with that at all.

But there’s also a subtle undercurrent to that theme, which says the things other people do don’t really matter that much.

Against my better judgment, I offered a comment in a Facebook discussion the other day, and I made the point that Gov. Whitmer’s orders have cost more than a million Michigan residents their jobs. That brought a response from a liberal journalist I know pretty well, and this is what she said:

“Her orders have made Michigan safer. You’ll have to wait to get your poodle manicured.”

What?

Aside from the fact that I don’t have a poodle, what is this woman really saying? She’s saying the lives people want to get back to are nothing but frivolities on the level of getting a poodle manicured. And I think that’s really the attitude of many in the pro-lockdown crowd.

You may not think it’s important that some people haven’t had a haircut in months, but it’s also true that people who cut hair for a living haven’t had a paycheck in months. Many of them would like to earn money and pay the requisite taxes, which would be useful in a society that’s spending $7 trillion at the federal level alone this year.

But more to the point: Many people who have spent years building businesses, like Sarah Huff, would like to not have those businesses destroyed – especially when it’s far from clear this is necessary to battle this virus.

It’s easy for you to look at someone else’s life’s work and sneer at it as unimportant. But how would you like it if someone took the same attitude toward your life?

Then again, maybe a lot of the people who are staying home and lecturing others to do the same don’t think much of their lives, so they don’t see any point in going out. Maybe if that’s how you feel about yourself, you’ll also have the inclination to disrespect others’ lives and the desire they have to go back to leading them.

I applaud Sarah Huff for not only reopening her business, but for being so raw and honest in sharing her feelings about it. If you live on the west side of the state and you’ve been waiting for a haircut, I encourage you to go visit her. The salon’s Facebook page is here.