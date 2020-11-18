VIDEO: FBI's McCabe Is Awwwwfully Defensive As Ted Cruz Grills Him on Flynn Case

If this is how the FBI normally operates, I’m a combination of embarrassed and terrified.

Cruz has McCabe dead to rights on the matter of the FBI’s investigation of Michael Flynn. The FBI’s own career investigators had put it on the record that they found nothing to justify continuing to probe the general. There was no reason whatsoever to continue it.

But the Obama Justice Department wanted the investigation to continue because they were looking for an excuse to hang some sort of criminal charge on Flynn. Peter Strzok recommended that the FBI overrule the career investigators, and McCabe OK’d that recommendation.

McCabe’s rationale? They thought he might be having “inappropriate contacts with Russians.” Yet at no point can McCabe explain what it was about these contacts that might have been inappropriate. Flynn was the incoming National Security Adviser. It was his job to reach out to representatives of foreign governments and establish contacts with them.

While he was making these contacts, unbeknownst to him, the FBI was listening in. And after listening in, these calls became a topic of conversation as high up as the White House, where Barack Obama personally directed that everything be done “by the book,” and Joe Biden suggested the use of the garbage Logan Act as a pretext for going after Flynn.

Question: Why did Obama feel the need to tell the FBI to go by the book. How else would the FBI do it? And why was Obama personally getting involved in the matter at all?

Also, did going “by the book” mean to really play it straight? Or did it mean, as we’re abusing federal law enforcement to go after a political enemy, let’s make sure we leave no breadcrumbs to reveal just how rotten a thing we’re doing?

The Justice Department has dropped all charges against Flynn, yet federal Judge Emmett Sullivan refuses to dismiss the case. Why? Even the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn said they don’t believe he lied to them. Flynn was entrapped. He wasn’t even told he was being interrogated. The Trump White House didn’t get a heads-up because James Comey figured he would get away with withholding it. This has been a travesty from the very beginning, and even now when the government is trying to end it, there are people making that impossible.

Donald Trump is going to have to pardon Flynn before he leaves office. It’s an absolute injustice that it’s even come to this. But this is how rotten the Obama Justice Department and FBI were. Andrew McCabe isn’t this defensive if he doesn’t know that was the case: