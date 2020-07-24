SECTIONS
VIDEO: Gohmert introduces resolution to ban Democratic party for its support of the Confederacy and slavery

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 24, 2020 at 4:00am
Cancel culture has decided it’s time to tear down statues.  Cancel culture has decided that the Confederate flag has to come down. Virtually anyone or anything that stood in support of slavery and the Confederacy must be removed from public sight and consigned to the scrap heap of history. They have no place in our sensitive modern world.

So, what about political organizations that not only supported the Confederacy and slavery, but tried to re-instate slavery through an election near the end of the Civil War?

We’re speaking, of course, about the Democratic Party.  As Nancy Pelosi & Co try desperately to erase their own ugly history, many have asked: “If we’re deleting everything that went to bat for the worst chapter of American history, shouldn’t the party that championed slavery go with it?”

Now Louie Gohmert has introduced a resolution targeting the Dems for exactly this reason. It’s an ultimatum of sorts.

“Any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy shall either change its name or barred from participation in the House.”

Is he trolling?  Yes. Is this a stunt? It sure is. Is it a damn good stunt? Absolutely.

If we’re to cancel everything that was ever racist, Confederate, or pro-slavery – regardless of alternate interpretations or positions taken since – why shouldn’t that include the violent political organization that fought for such horrific views?

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







