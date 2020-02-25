VIDEO: In India, Trump fills 100,000-seat stadium and wows the crowd with this speech

India sure seems to love Donald Trump:

What he said seems less important than how it was received. He’s basically telling the Indian audience: You are America’s friend, we respect you and we value that friendship.

And they love hearing it.

This certainly cuts against the narrative that Trump is some sort of global villain reviled by the rest of the world, and serving as a total international embarrassment to the United States.

It’s not customary for a U.S. president, every time he visits a foreign country, to make an address to the population at large – and certainly not in a stadium this size. History has had its moments, such as Reagan at the Brandenberg Gate. But the far more typical foreign visit involves time spent with the country’s head of state, some diplomatic meetings, maybe a tour of this or that, and then goodbye.

Trump didn’t have to do this, and there was some risk involved because the stadium could have been empty, or the crowd could have been hostile. Neither of those happened. Trump’s speech was warm, skillfully delivered and well-received.

It’s not the most important thing in the world, but the Democrat/media complex would have you believe that the rest of the world is horrified at the thought of Trump being our president, and can’t wait until we correct our mistake and elect a “normal” (i.e. Democrat) president to once again make them happy.

There was no evidence of that in India. If you’re looking for reasons we need to throw out what we’re currently doing and elect a socialist, you just didn’t get one.