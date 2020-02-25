SECTIONS
VIDEO: In India, Trump fills 100,000-seat stadium and wows the crowd with this speech

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 25, 2020 at 3:00am
India sure seems to love Donald Trump:

What he said seems less important than how it was received. He’s basically telling the Indian audience: You are America’s friend, we respect you and we value that friendship.

And they love hearing it.

This certainly cuts against the narrative that Trump is some sort of global villain reviled by the rest of the world, and serving as a total international embarrassment to the United States.

It’s not customary for a U.S. president, every time he visits a foreign country, to make an address to the population at large – and certainly not in a stadium this size. History has had its moments, such as Reagan at the Brandenberg Gate. But the far more typical foreign visit involves time spent with the country’s head of state, some diplomatic meetings, maybe a tour of this or that, and then goodbye.

Trump didn’t have to do this, and there was some risk involved because the stadium could have been empty, or the crowd could have been hostile. Neither of those happened. Trump’s speech was warm, skillfully delivered and well-received.

It’s not the most important thing in the world, but the Democrat/media complex would have you believe that the rest of the world is horrified at the thought of Trump being our president, and can’t wait until we correct our mistake and elect a “normal” (i.e. Democrat) president to once again make them happy.

There was no evidence of that in India. If you’re looking for reasons we need to throw out what we’re currently doing and elect a socialist, you just didn’t get one.

Does the world actually love Donald Trump?

 

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







