VIDEO: Kevin McCarthy goes off on Pelosi's new rule that lets staff vote on behalf of House members

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 29, 2020 at 2:42am
I wonder how it would have been over if Nancy Pelosi had vowed, during the 2018 mid-term campaign, that she would allow staff members to cast votes on behalf of members of Congress in the event the latter was “unavailable”.

Better yet, I wonder how the Founding Fathers would have responded to that. If this video had popped up on Thomas Jefferson’s social media feed, I think he would have been appalled:

You might think, look, what’s the harm in letting a congressman send a text to a staff member directing him to vote in such and such a way because he’s stuck in traffic?

But the rule goes say beyond that. As McCarthy reads word-for-word from the rule, it even allows staff members to cast votes when representatives were unable to send an e-mail or a text. In other words, with no direction whatsoever from the representative, the staffer can decide what the representative would have wanted done – and vote.

Now, you might ask, wouldn’t a staff member know their boss’s position? In most cases, sure. The concern is not that the staff member would guess wrong about the boss’s position. The concern is that you’re giving unelected people the power to cast votes on federal legislation, and that vote then becomes binding once cast.

What is the safeguard if a staff member casts a vote that is not in the best interests of the country or of the district being represented? Is there a way to reverse that vote if the congressman comes back later and says, wait, that shouldn’t have been the vote?

The issue is not whether this is likely. The issue is why you would even make it possible. If you’re a member of Congress, it’s your job to show up and vote – not to direct your staff to do it on your behalf. Your district didn’t elect the staff. It elected you.

And by the way, does anyone for a second think a congressman wouldn’t use a staff proxy vote as an excuse for a controversial vote? Under attack from a determined opponent during a touch re-election campaign, you can’t see a representative say, “Oh, hey, that was Bob who cast that vote, not me!”?

Should proxy votes be allowed in the House?

If a representative cannot or does not show up to vote, then his or her district doesn’t get represented, and he or she is welcome to explain to the voters back in the district why that happened. But you can’t pawn off your vote on someone else. The Constitution doesn’t allow it, and representative government doesn’t allow it. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t have the right to override either one.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







