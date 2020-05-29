VIDEO: Kevin McCarthy goes off on Pelosi's new rule that lets staff vote on behalf of House members

I wonder how it would have been over if Nancy Pelosi had vowed, during the 2018 mid-term campaign, that she would allow staff members to cast votes on behalf of members of Congress in the event the latter was “unavailable”.

Better yet, I wonder how the Founding Fathers would have responded to that. If this video had popped up on Thomas Jefferson’s social media feed, I think he would have been appalled:

You might think, look, what’s the harm in letting a congressman send a text to a staff member directing him to vote in such and such a way because he’s stuck in traffic?

But the rule goes say beyond that. As McCarthy reads word-for-word from the rule, it even allows staff members to cast votes when representatives were unable to send an e-mail or a text. In other words, with no direction whatsoever from the representative, the staffer can decide what the representative would have wanted done – and vote.

Now, you might ask, wouldn’t a staff member know their boss’s position? In most cases, sure. The concern is not that the staff member would guess wrong about the boss’s position. The concern is that you’re giving unelected people the power to cast votes on federal legislation, and that vote then becomes binding once cast.

What is the safeguard if a staff member casts a vote that is not in the best interests of the country or of the district being represented? Is there a way to reverse that vote if the congressman comes back later and says, wait, that shouldn’t have been the vote?

The issue is not whether this is likely. The issue is why you would even make it possible. If you’re a member of Congress, it’s your job to show up and vote – not to direct your staff to do it on your behalf. Your district didn’t elect the staff. It elected you.

And by the way, does anyone for a second think a congressman wouldn’t use a staff proxy vote as an excuse for a controversial vote? Under attack from a determined opponent during a touch re-election campaign, you can’t see a representative say, “Oh, hey, that was Bob who cast that vote, not me!”?

If a representative cannot or does not show up to vote, then his or her district doesn’t get represented, and he or she is welcome to explain to the voters back in the district why that happened. But you can’t pawn off your vote on someone else. The Constitution doesn’t allow it, and representative government doesn’t allow it. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t have the right to override either one.