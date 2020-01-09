VIDEO: McConnell lays the smack to Pelosi on the Senate floor

She seems to think she has leverage over the Senate.

It would appear she does not:

There’s a term that’s vastly overused by people who talk about politics, so I will not use it here. But I’ll just say this: For the Democrats to complain that the Senate Republicans’ process might not be open and fair, after the process they undertook in the House, is . . . well. It takes some nerve.

The fact that even Senate Democrats are getting tired of this shows that no one really feels they’re winning from the House’s impeachment gambit. The public isn’t behind it and sees no compelling reason for it. The president’s approval rating is actually going up.

And Trump’s performance in polls – both national and state-by-state – compared to his to Democratic challengers has improved since impeachment proceedings began. Democrats always knew the Senate would not remove Trump from office, but they hoped by hanging impeachment around his neck, they could so taint him politically that he would become easy to beat in November.

It’s actually an experiment without precedent. No president has ever been impeached in his first term, survived the Senate trial and then run for re-election. Nixon and Clinton had already started serving their second terms when impeachment came calling (and of course, in Nixon’s case, he resigned to avoid it). Andrew Johnson avoided conviction by the Senate by a single vote, but was not able to win the Democratic nomination in 1868.

I guess that makes Johnson the closest object lesson, but in Trump’s case there’s no chance he’ll fail to win the Republican nomination this year. So no one can really say if the scarlett letter I will hamper his chances as Democrats clearly hoped it would. But the early returns are not encouraging for them.

McConnell knows all this, of course. He knows Pelosi’s gambit is backfiring on her, yet she’s in a bind because she’s boldly declared she will not turn over the articles until the Senate gives her what she wants in terms of how the trial is conducted. The problem is the Senate has no need to do that. If Pelosi never turns over the articles, the Senate can just ignore impeachment entirely or appoints its own impeachment managers and hold the trial anyway.

There’s nothing in the Constitution that requires the physical delivery of pieces of paper by the Speaker of the House. The articles of impeachment are in the congressional record. The Senate could easily just retrieve them from there and proceed accordingly.

Yet at her end, Pelosi is telling people she won’t back down. I suppose she’s painted herself into such a corner that she thinks it would be a rank humiliation to give in at this point. The only way out for her is to have McConnell just conduct the trail without her having delivered the articles, at which point she could shriek for anyone willing to listen that the whole process is a sham.

Anyone who witnessed what Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler did in the House could toss the word sham around a little. Indeed, the word applies to this entire business. We could go on at length about why the impeachment articles don’t deal with anything worthy of impeachment, but all you have to look at is fiasco of the process itself to see this for what it is.

McConnell’s frustration and indignation are palpable, and yet you can tell he has a hard time taking any of it seriously. It’s been a joke from the beginning. It’s just that the beginning is also when it stopped being funny. It’s time for the act to close.