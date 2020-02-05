VIDEO: Melania decorates Rush Limbaugh with Medal of Freedom (while Democrats yell 'no'!)

I don’t want to make everything this morning about how awful the Democrats’ behavior was last night. In this case you can hear it and see it for yourself.

Hear it in the form of at least two of them yelling “no!” as Trump indicated what was about to happen. See it in the form of Nancy the Ripper making her disinterest and irritation only too obvious.

But none of that is as important as Rush’s obvious surprise and gratitude:

You can tell by the look on his face that Rush had no idea this was going to happen, and certainly not to receive it right there in the middle of the State of the Union. That was pretty special, and he’s clearly overwhelmed by the whole thing.

TRENDING: Gallup: Thanks to Trump, Republican Party at highest favorability since 2005 – Dem approval falls

Presidential Medals of Freedom go to a pretty eclectic group of people, and that includes many who have little or no connection to politics but have made an indelible mark on the nation. But president have also often used the occasion to honor someone who may be an ally but is also deserving in his own right.

I’d say Rush fits the bill, and for reasons that rise beyond ideology.

When Rush’s national show hit the airwaves in 1988, AM radio was dying. There was little on there that was interesting or worth listening to, and most of what passed as talk radio was timid and formulaic. Rush was a force. He was fearless about skewering sacred cows. He was funny. He pushed boundaries no one else dared to push.

And he was controversial. He was willing to lampoon things like the left-wing narrative on homelessness, and use humor to do it. That took some getting used to, but once you realized what he was saying and why, you had to appreciate his combination of clear thinking with excellent broadcast instincts to make for a compelling show that become absolute required listening.

Does Rush Limbaugh deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (22 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

As such, Rush gave rise to a genre of radio that gave ordinary Americans a platform to express themselves before the Internet. Much of the establishment hated talk radio because it allowed people they considered unsophisticated rubes to have a place in the national conversation. But Americans by and large loved it, and it gave people a way to hold the power structure accountable that had never existed before.

That’s been good for America. Rush has had his personal flaws like anyone else, and obviously his cancer diagnosis is a tragic development that should compel all of us to pray for him.

But his impact on the nation cannot be denied. And the fact that you heard those Democrats shouting “no!” is proof that they know it.

God’s blessing to you, Rush, and congratulations.