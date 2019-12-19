VIDEO: Mitch McConnell takes to Senate floor, rips impeachment to threads

You’ll enjoy this. So much that you might even watch the entire hour:

He hits all the low notes, such that they are. He starts with the documented history of the campaign to impeach Trump, which didn’t actually start when he took office or when he was elected. It started before he even won the Republican nomination.

Then he explains how House Democrats were jockeying for committee positions on the basis of their expertise on impeachment.

Next some some of the previous Democrat pretexts for impeachment – everything from being mean to athletes to changing the Obama policy on transgenders in the military.

McConnell also destroys the articles of impeachment themselves, pointing out that the first doesn’t even try to allege a crime, settling instead on a general complaint like “abuse of power” that’s entirely in the eye of the beholder. As he says: “Pelosi’s House has just given in to a temptation that was resisted by every other House in the history of our country. They’ve impeached a president they do not even allege has committed a crime.”

As for the second article, McConnell argues what so many of us have: That it’s not “obstruction of Congress” when a president goes to court to challenge an attempt by Congress to encroach on the powers of the executive branch. It’s exactly how the saparation of powers is supposed to work.

And of course, McConnell rips to shreds the sham process led by the astonishingly dishonest Adam Schiff.

McConnell not only takes apart the nonsense the Democrats have perpetrated here. He also explains the historical context of why impeachment is actually in the Constitution and how, why and when it’s intended to be used.

If anything, my issue with McConnell’s speech this morning is that he was way too easy on Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi. But especially Schiff, who is one of the slimiest characters ever to slither his way to Washington D.C., not that you’d know it from the media who treat him as some sort of brave hero.

So, this left us wondering: Did he read this site this morning? The only logical conclusion to a process this insane is to dismiss the charges and be done with them. It’s within the power of the Senate to do that. Why let this go on one day longer?