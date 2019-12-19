SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

VIDEO: Mitch McConnell takes to Senate floor, rips impeachment to threads

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 19, 2019 at 8:53am
Print

You’ll enjoy this. So much that you might even watch the entire hour:

He hits all the low notes, such that they are. He starts with the documented history of the campaign to impeach Trump, which didn’t actually start when he took office or when he was elected. It started before he even won the Republican nomination.

Then he explains how House Democrats were jockeying for committee positions on the basis of their expertise on impeachment.

Next some some of the previous Democrat pretexts for impeachment – everything from being mean to athletes to changing the Obama policy on transgenders in the military.

TRENDING: Stock Market Continues To Rise

McConnell also destroys the articles of impeachment themselves, pointing out that the first doesn’t even try to allege a crime, settling instead on a general complaint like “abuse of power” that’s entirely in the eye of the beholder. As he says: “Pelosi’s House has just given in to a temptation that was resisted by every other House in the history of our country. They’ve impeached a president they do not even allege has committed a crime.”

As for the second article, McConnell argues what so many of us have: That it’s not “obstruction of Congress” when a president goes to court to challenge an attempt by Congress to encroach on the powers of the executive branch. It’s exactly how the saparation of powers is supposed to work.

And of course, McConnell rips to shreds the sham process led by the astonishingly dishonest Adam Schiff.

McConnell not only takes apart the nonsense the Democrats have perpetrated here. He also explains the historical context of why impeachment is actually in the Constitution and how, why and when it’s intended to be used.

Did Mitch McConnell hit it out of the park with this speech?

If anything, my issue with McConnell’s speech this morning is that he was way too easy on Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi. But especially Schiff, who is one of the slimiest characters ever to slither his way to Washington D.C., not that you’d know it from the media who treat him as some sort of brave hero.

So, this left us wondering: Did he read this site this morning? The only logical conclusion to a process this insane is to dismiss the charges and be done with them. It’s within the power of the Senate to do that. Why let this go on one day longer?

 

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







VIDEO: Mitch McConnell takes to Senate floor, rips impeachment to threads
Federal appeals court: Yep, now that the tax penalty is gone, the ObamaCare individual mandate is unconstitutional
McConnell says follow the same trial rules used in 1999, which could mean quick dismissal of the charges
Chief judge of FISA court publicly slams FBI for misdeeds in Carter Page wiretap application
Nice try, media: Wall Street figures out there's no recession coming, market soars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×