Commentary
VIDEO: New York follows Seattle's lead as cops in riot gear put an end to 'occupied zone'

Robert Laurie
Published July 23, 2020 at 5:54am
A few weeks ago, we watched as Seattle’s patience ran out. After weeks of coddling violence, vulgarity and sub-human living conditions, the mayor finally made a decision. A small army of well-equipped cops in riot gear stormed the so-called “CHOP zone” and pushed occupiers out of their “summer of love block party.”

On the other side of the United States a similar, though less bombastic, situation had developed.  A gaggle of malcontents had gathered in a tent camp and were calling their makeshift slum the “Occupy City Hall” zone. It sounded like a lovely place.

As I said over on Twitter, this was actually an improvement for occupy protesters, who are usually “s–tting and pissing” on police cars.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio – who had originally given tacit approval to the protest – apparently reached the breaking point. A battalion of uniformed NYPD officers, decked out in shields and riot gear,  pushed into the area and forcibly removed the squatters.

Once they were gone, their quarters were dismantled and tossed into a garbage truck where they belong.

You can watch the end of the “Occupy City Hall” zone below:

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







