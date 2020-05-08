VIDEO: Now that the DOJ is dropping charges, let's flashback to our interview with Michael Flynn

Back in July of 2016, Herman Cain was in Cleveland for the Republican National Convention. Back then, he was still hosting his daily radio show, and had the opportunity to interview a wide range of politicians, pundits, activists and future fixtures of the Trump administration. One of them was General Michael Flynn.

Keep in mind that, at the time, the witch hunt was in its early stages. The infamous dossier was being compiled, “Crossfire Hurricane” was just getting started and efforts to spy on the Trump campaign were – as far as we know – in their infancy. No one knew that the FBI was about to target Michael Flynn. No one knew they were going to ruin him financially, no one knew they were going to use his family as a pressure point and no one knew that – eventually – their plan would be revealed to be the scam that it was.

So, the Flynn you’ll see in the following clip was a different guy. He was upbeat, energetic, positive and excited about his future with team Trump. He hadn’t yet been run through the deep-state wringer and, as you can imagine, that takes a toll on a person.

Here at Cain HQ, the boss figured you might like to see their exchange.