VIDEO: One Candidate Condemns Racism Over and Over Again; the Other Engages In It

I wasn’t familiar with K-Von until someone sent me this video yesterday. He bills himself as a “half Persian” comedian, and he’s clearly not the type to just lap up what the media and political class put in front of him.

A lot of what you’re about to see you have probably seen before. But I bet you haven’t seen it put together in quite such a comprehensive manner.

You know the accepted media narrative: Donald Trump is a racist who refuses to condemn white supremacists. Joe Biden is a friend to minorities. And this is supposedly based on the things the two men have done, and have refused to do, over the course of their careers and especially in recent times.

It’s a crock, and K-Von has put together the evidence in devastating fashion:

The most infuriating thing about the prevailing narrative is that none of what you just saw is hard to find. There was lots of talk, for example, about Biden saying you’re not black if you don’t vote for him. But the media quickly and effectively buried it because they didn’t want to talk about it.

Trump’s condemnations of white supremacy are easy to find with just a little Google search. Yet the media keep demanding he do it as if he’s never done it before.

All you have to do is watch K-Von’s video one time and you’ll know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the line you’re being fed is dishonest in the extreme. But that requires just the tiniest bit of effort and a little time, and I guess it’s easier for most people to just believe what they’re being fed. Sheep.