VIDEO: Police in riot gear storm and dismantle Seattle's CHOP 'autonomous zone'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 1, 2020 at 10:13am
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan used to adore the city’s so-called “capitol hill occupation protest.” She rather infamously claimed it was something akin to a “block party,” lashed out at anyone who suggested otherwise, and expressed hopes that it would spark a new “summer of love.”  It didn’t.

In fact, it did just the opposite. Stories of shootings, violence, and rampant drug use in the “CHOP” began to pile up. Eventually, even a Durkan was forced to admit things were not going according to her far-left hippy dippy fever dream.

When it became clear that not only was the site a disaster area, but it was also hurting her public approval, Durkan issued an executive order that compelled everyone to leave the area or face arrest.

According to various reports, most people did just that – but not all. So, this morning, a small army of police in riot gear stormed the CHOP and pushed out the rest of the occupiers. 31 people were arrested, and the site is being dismantled and, hopefully, disinfected.

Here’s some video of the action, via King5’s Joseph Suttner:

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







