VIDEO: Rioters surround and attack police cars, so Detroit police run right through them

Here’s a pro-tip: If you don’t want to be run over by a cop car, don’t be part of a screaming mob surrounding it. If you’re dumb enough to do that, at least get out of the way when the lights and sirens go on.

That may seem like common sense, but apparently it’s not.

It is, however, a lesson that was learned the hard way by a gang of protesters rioters who swarmed Detroit Police cruisers over the weekend. They were all around the cars, screaming and pounding on the surface of the lead vehicle. The lights were on, the sirens were up and. . . The men in blue decided it was time to get out of there.

Here are a couple of videos. Both of them look like something out of The Purge.

It’s your feel-good hit of the summer:

Second angle. Back the blue. pic.twitter.com/w0aUMaYHOb — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) June 29, 2020

If you don’t want this to happen to you, don’t play in the street with the big kids.

UPDATE (Dan): Pay attention to one crucial detail in the videos above. When the police car starts moving forward, it does so very slowly in a stop-and-start sort of way. The protesters at that point have more than ample time to get out of the way. Instead, they keep jumping on top of the hood. In one case, a protester who has been knocked forward by the moving car – and landed on his feet – jumps back onto the hood a second time.

This was not a matter of the police just wantonly mowing down innocent people standing in the street. These people were aggressively attacking the police car, and even when it was very apparent the car was going to move forward, they kept jumping back onto it.

The police did nothing wrong here.