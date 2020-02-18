VIDEO: Steyer crumbles when he's forced to acknowledge Trump's economic approval numbers

Unless you’ve been living in Plato’s cave, or you’re a Democrat, you know that the economy is booming. Despite his claims to the contrary, Obama promised us a dismal ‘new normal,’ collapsing industries, and jobs that ‘weren’t coming back.’ In less than three years, Trump has turned all of that around.

We now have record low minority unemployment, record low female unemployment, and the lowest overall unemployment rate since the 1960’s. Wages are up, the stock market is up, and the promised recession is nowhere to be found.

Judging by the polls, the American people know it.

Numbers for consumer confidence, overall satisfaction with life, and economic satisfaction are way up. Approval numbers for the President’s handling of the economy are at their highest point in almost two decades.

In other words, the 2020 Democratic field is running against some extreme financial headwinds. They should accept the good news and focus on other issues, but they can’t bring themselves to do it. Despite the omnipresent positive economic data, they’re still trying to pretend that things are terrible.

TRENDING: No, liberals, appreciating certain government programs does not make one a socialist

Enter Tom Steyer. He was asked about recent polling that revealed 70% of the country considers the current economic situation “excellent or good.” His answer was… not great.

In fact, his only real response was to suggest, again, that everything is awful – before telling the American people they’re just too stupid to realize how bad they have it.

You can check out the clip below. If it’s the best attack the 2020 field can muster, November is going to be a bloodbath.