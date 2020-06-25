VIDEO: Tim Scott lets Pelosi have it for accusing Republicans of 'trying to get away with murder' of George Floyd

Nancy Pelosi says some pretty outrageous things. There are two reasons for this:

The first is that she has a pretty outrageous mind filled with insane notions. The second is that she knows she can get away with just about anything she wants to say because the media will never call out out on it, and her loyal voting base cheers her on every step of the way.

These things are true even when she says something so repulsive, no intelligent or civilized person can listen to it without being appalled. Like here:

Even lacking context, this is an obviously detestable statement. But the context makes it even worse. Republicans are trying to advance a bill that contains many of the police reforms that would address police brutality, and it’s lead sponsor is Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who happens to be black.

This is what prompted Nancy Pelosi to accuse Republicans of trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd, whatever that is supposed to mean.

Tim Scott took the Senate floor in response, and was having none of it:

Tim Scott slams Pelosi for saying Republicans are trying to cover up George Floyd’s murder with police reform legislation: “She knows that she can say that because the Democrats have a monopoly on the black vote.” pic.twitter.com/qbk5vsAQUd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2020

That last statement took some courage to say, but it’s 100 percent true. Democrats have been able to take the black vote for granted for decades, and especially since the 1960s. They’ve been able to pay lots of lip service to doing things for the black community, yet in all the years black voters have been electing Democrats – to run their cities, to represent them in Congress, etc. – things have not gotten better.

American politics is really the worst of all worlds for black voters. Democrats take them for granted, and most Republicans don’t even try to win their votes because it seems impossible and not worth the effort.

Tim Scott is a very smart and very effective Republican senator who wants black voters to know they would be better off if they made politicians compete for their votes instead of just giving them to one side – especially a side that has failed to deliver on its promises to them for more than 50 years.

I would like to think Scott is not 100 percent correct in his assessment. There have to be plenty of black Americans who listen to Pelosi make a statement like that and, even if they vote Democrat, recognize it for the garbage it is. The question is how much of this needs to happen before large numbers of them reconsider their loyalty to the Democratic Party and its candidates.

Herman recently was interviewed for a documentary called Uncle Tom, which features a variety of black conservatives talking about the accusations they have to deal with from the Democrat/media complex just for dissenting from the left-wing orthodoxy that all black people are required to vote Democrat. If you think for yourself, you get mocked, attacked and slandered. I could go on all day with the stories Herman’s told me, but they’re his stories so I should really let him tell you.

But back to the original point: Anyone who would believe Republicans are trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd would have to be a complete idiot. So what does that tell you Nancy Pelosi believes about her own voters?