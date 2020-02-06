VIDEO: Trump goes off on Romney, Pelosi at National Prayer Breakfast

“I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what they know is wrong.”

That’s Mitt Romney.

“Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you’, when they know that’s not so.”

That’s Nancy Pelosi.

I’m embedding the whole thing because there’s so much more to what Trump said than just the bit about impeachment, although if that’s the only thing you care about it’s right at the beginning:

TRENDING: Gallup: American satisfaction with ‘personal life’ rises to all-time high of 90%

I don’t think I would have taken this approach if I was in his position, but give Trump this: A lot of politicians at an event like this would put forward a phony sense of decorum. If Trump’s pissed off, he’s going to say he’s pissed off. Pelosi was sitting right there, and she knew darn well he was talking about her. (Too bad she didn’t have a copy of the speech to rip in half.)

What does Trump care? They’re not friends and everyone knows it.

This was not Trump’s best National Prayer Breakfast address. There was too much Trump and not enough God. But he did hit the high notes of extolling the importance of prayer in American society and in our history. He emphasized his work on behalf of religious liberty – which has been essential and undeniably valuable – and he gave the proper emphasis on the sacred value of the unborn.

Did President Trump hit the right notes in this address? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (12 Votes) 8% (1 Votes)

Still, Trump seemed weary and angry. It’s hard to blame him considering everything that’s happened, but you’d think that with his acquittal now accomplished and his approval rating higher than ever, there’d be a bit more of a spring in his step and a sense of triumph in his voice.

The tone wreaked of: There’s all this good stuff and yet you people keep beating me up. I’ve had it.

Oh well. This is today’s Washington. I guess we might as well see it for what it is. I hope the day comes when our government isn’t like this, and I keep praying that better leaders emerge who really want to lead. And I’d like that to be the case from both parties. I don’t see too many, but maybe there are a few.

In the meantime, you can’t argue with Trump’s results. Still, it’s kind of too bad he got so caught up in all this and forgot that the breakfast is really all about prayer. If ever there was a time the nation needed prayer, it’s now.