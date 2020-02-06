SECTIONS
VIDEO: Trump goes off on Romney, Pelosi at National Prayer Breakfast

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 6, 2020 at 10:07am
“I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what they know is wrong.”

That’s Mitt Romney.

“Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you’, when they know that’s not so.”

That’s Nancy Pelosi.

I’m embedding the whole thing because there’s so much more to what Trump said than just the bit about impeachment, although if that’s the only thing you care about it’s right at the beginning:

I don’t think I would have taken this approach if I was in his position, but give Trump this: A lot of politicians at an event like this would put forward a phony sense of decorum. If Trump’s pissed off, he’s going to say he’s pissed off. Pelosi was sitting right there, and she knew darn well he was talking about her. (Too bad she didn’t have a copy of the speech to rip in half.)

What does Trump care? They’re not friends and everyone knows it.

This was not Trump’s best National Prayer Breakfast address. There was too much Trump and not enough God. But he did hit the high notes of extolling the importance of prayer in American society and in our history. He emphasized his work on behalf of religious liberty – which has been essential and undeniably valuable – and he gave the proper emphasis on the sacred value of the unborn.

Still, Trump seemed weary and angry. It’s hard to blame him considering everything that’s happened, but you’d think that with his acquittal now accomplished and his approval rating higher than ever, there’d be a bit more of a spring in his step and a sense of triumph in his voice.

The tone wreaked of: There’s all this good stuff and yet you people keep beating me up. I’ve had it.

Oh well. This is today’s Washington. I guess we might as well see it for what it is. I hope the day comes when our government isn’t like this, and I keep praying that better leaders emerge who really want to lead. And I’d like that to be the case from both parties. I don’t see too many, but maybe there are a few.

In the meantime, you can’t argue with Trump’s results. Still, it’s kind of too bad he got so caught up in all this and forgot that the breakfast is really all about prayer. If ever there was a time the nation needed prayer, it’s now.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







