VIDEO: Trump holds presser to tout 'historic' job gains that obliterate estimates

Screencap via Trump/Pence 2020

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 2, 2020 at 7:19am
By now, you’ve probably heard about the new jobs report. The economy added – or at least re-gained – 4.8 million jobs in June.  That figure absolutely obliterates the official estimate, which suggested only a 2.9 million increase in nonfarm payroll employment.

Here’s the official word:

 Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In June, employment in leisure and hospitality rose sharply. Notable job gains also occurred in retail trade, education and health services, other services, manufacturing, and professional and business services.

President Trump called the gains “historic,” and held a presser to tout the good news.  You can watch it right here. Skip to -37:00 to find the beginning of his remarks.

As you would expect, doomsayers in the mainstream media – and hard-left media like MSNBC – are doing everything they can to tamp down the excitement.  It isn’t working.  There’s simply no way to spin the report as anything other than fantastic news for the country and the President.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







